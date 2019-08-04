With the dog days of summer upon us, McKinney Courier Gazette sports editor Kendrick E. Johnson will give a behind scenes look by having Sunday Spotlight Conversation with the ladies behind the scenes of each of the three high schools who make an impact on their respective program’s success.
Sit back and enjoy another installment of “Ladies Behind The Program” Sunday Spotlight conversations. This week’s guest has been a part of MISD athletics as a parent of North athletes but is currently thriving as the secretary for MISD athletic director Shawn Pratt.
Please relax and enjoy the McKinney Courier Gazette’s Sunday Spotlight Conversation with MISD athletics secretary Shelly Ladd.
How special is it for you to be a part of the McKinney ISD athletics program after graduating from McKinney High and raising your kids in the city of McKinney?
Ladd: I graduated from MHS in 1985, with only one high school in McKinney. I married a graduate from Anna that I met riding around Westgate parking lot on the weekends, as that was the hang out during my high school years.
We had two boys, and they both attended their entire school years in McKinney ISD, graduating from McKinney North.
After several years of volunteering in the front office at McKinney North, I decided it might be nice to get paid, so I became an office sub, but only for McKinney North because that is where my youngest son was still in school. He wasn’t too sure about me being at his school, but once he realized I was not there to hover over him but too help everyone else, he was excited.
A position opened in the front office full time at McKinney North, and I decided to go back to work full time. I felt like a part of the family, and even after both my boys had graduated, I was hooked as an MISD employee. Landing in the athletic department was just icing on the cake for me.
I have been called “Old McKinney,” but I cannot begin to count the numerous people still here that were teachers and coaches when I attended school. McKinney is just that good.
What is your fondest memory from being part of the MISD athletics program?
Ladd: I have so many memories of being a part of MISD athletics that I’m not sure I can narrow it down to my fondest. First and foremost, the memories and friends made during my sons’, TJ and Kindle, athletic days will always be special and valuable to me and my husband. The coaches, staff, and teachers they had over each of their 12 years were second to none.
I sit here and think about the years I have worked in the athletic department, and I laugh at many little memories I have of things that have happened in our office. But for the athletic department as a whole, my favorite memory so far is the opening of the stadium.
Many may not know that we actually moved into the stadium on a Monday after lunch, had a media day on Wednesday, and then our first game in the stadium on Thursday night. There were tears, there was laughter, and there was a lot of hard work from many people in the community and mostly, from MISD.
I will never forget standing down in the end zone the first time the football players walked through the tunnel that first week. We cried with joy to see them with their cell phones up taking photos, the ooh’s and ah’s, some shed tears, they jumped and yelled.
It was an amazing experience, one that you cannot recreate or understand unless you were there. I am sure there will be more memories in the future because the man I work for is always looking to do better things for McKinney and McKinney athletics.
What made you want to be in an important position that keeps you on your toes every day?
Ladd: I think the No. 1 thing any secretary must possess is being a multi-tasker. So, I don’t consider my job as keeping me on my toes.
There are so many things that some people take for granted in their everyday responsibilities. The one thing I love about my job is seeing the outcome of what I do and seeing how what I do and what I am a part of affects others.
I come into the office every day with a plan, but I know that anything and everything could happen that will change the course of how my day pans out. I am a doer, and I have a heart to want to help everyone.
I don’t really think of my job as important. I do what I do because I love being here.
How have you perfected being behind the scenes in a job that’s very front and center and visible to many who visit the MISD athletic offices?
Ladd: I will never say I am perfect, nor have I perfected being behind the scenes. I think my co-workers would laugh and tell you if anything I like being right up front.
Seriously though, I am the first point of contact for those that come into our office. I want them to feel welcome, and I want them to know what a great place this is to work. It’s not just a job, it’s a family.
You never know what someone you meet is going through, or maybe they just came from a bad meeting, so just a smile could change their whole attitude. I try hard from the moment I make eye contact with someone that they are the most important thing at that time.
People ask what we do all summer, and aren’t things slower? No, we are busy year-round. We start preparing for the next year shortly after Christmas break, while still taking care of the winter and spring sports and events.
For me, and for the position I hold, being behind the scenes means knowing the right time to be casual and the right time to be professional, the right time to speak and when to keep quiet. I will never be perfect, but I strive to do that every day, and with guidance from great leaders like coach Shawn Pratt and Jennifer Frazier, I continue working on this every day.
Describe the special relationship you have with MISD athletics director Shawn Pratt.
Ladd: I have a great working relationship with Shawn Pratt. To say it is special is an understatement because our office is a family, and he leads us.
When I went to work at McKinney North, I became friends with Pratt’s wife, Deanne. A group of us attended events and stuff outside of the workday, and she had both of my boys in her class while they were there.
She is the inspiration for Kindle being a math teacher today. Their daughter was in the pre-school at North, and I fell in love with her instantly. All three kids would come up to the school, be at the football games and were friendly to everyone. So, I feel like I was friends with the family before I became Shawn’s assistant.
Coach Pratt is easy to work for because his No. 1 goal is to be the best at anything he does and expects that of everyone. He is a family man first. As busy as he is, and as crazy as his schedule gets, he makes every attempt to not miss anything his kids do.
And he values that his staff do the same thing with their own kids. He is respected by his peers and co-workers. He handles situations with integrity, and he says thank you to me daily.
Those two words mean more to me than any amount of money. He cares for each of us in this office, so I would say we all have a special relationship.
Do you ever feel pressure to be on your “A” game with so many people pulling you different ways throughout your day-to-day duties?
Ladd: I am a very expressive person, so I think sometimes my expression shows and people think it’s pressure. But I only feel pressure that I put on myself.
I really think my A-game means taking care of coach Pratt. If he has what he needs, gets where he needs to be, and completes things he needs to complete, I feel successful.
Our entire office walks in knowing we need to be on our A game every day. But more importantly, we want to be on our A-game. The relationships we build with our coaches and with other school districts are important to us.
How special was it around the office this spring to have both the North baseball and softball teams, plus the Boyd baseball team, make deep runs in the playoffs at the same time?
Ladd: This was a big year for McKinney North athletics. Every sport made it past district play this year. That is huge.
I love the setup of the softball and baseball fields at McKinney North. You can run back and forth between them and keep up with both games without missing anything.
One of Kindle’s classmates was the assistant softball coach, and it was special to watch her experience the run. The baseball program going so deep was especially important to me because Kindle is the varsity assistant.
It is such an honor to be the parent of a kid who loved his sport, school and head coach so much that he wanted to be a part of it as an adult and give back a little of what he was given.
So, to say North baseball going deep this year was special is an understatement. Beside Coach Pratt, Coach Jim Gatewood ranks at the top of my list of people I respect because of their integrity, value, and love for the game and the kids.
Boyd baseball’s run to the state tournament was unbelievable. The excitement we felt in this office to come in and make travel arrangements for them, and to keep doing it for so long after the regular season, made us feel like part of the team.
We were so proud of them and their accomplishments. And both of my boys played for coach Court when he was at McKinney North, so I was especially happy for him.
What is the best thing about playing an integral, behind-the-scenes role in the MISD athletics program?
Ladd: Again, I do not feel like I play an integral role any more than any of my athletic family. The best part of what I do is knowing I have made a difference somehow.
It is getting to work beside some of the best people I know.
From the Friday Night Lights to the professional development that happens in the Community Event Center, it all falls back to one thing: Our family works together to make MISD and MISD athletics the best it can be.
And that is why MISD has been named one of the best places to work for the fourth consecutive year. From the very top, our school board, Dr. Rick McDaniel and his staff, the maintenance team, the custodians, and the food services department, the No. 1 goal is to create an environment to produce successful adults.
And that feels really good.
