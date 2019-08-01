With the dog days of summer upon us, McKinney Courier Gazette sports editor Kendrick E. Johnson will give a behind scenes look by having Sunday Spotlight Conversation with the ladies behind the scenes of each of the three high schools who make an impact on their respective program’s success.
Sit back and enjoy the first of three installments of “Ladies Behind The
Program” Sunday Spotlight conversations. This week’s guest has been a part of the McKinney athletics program as a parent but is currently thriving as McKinney High’s athletic secretary. Please relax and enjoy the McKinney Courier Gazette’s Sunday Spotlight Conversation with McKinney secretary Julie Lee.
How special is for you to have been a part of the McKinney football program first as parent and now as the head coach’s secretary?
Lee: I love McKinney High School. We moved to McKinney in 1997 and there was just one high school back then. I grew up with football, my husband and brother both played football in high school and then went on to play lacrosse at Texas Tech.
When we became a part of the McKinney community, it was natural to take them to the football games on Friday nights. I started subbing in the district when the boys were at Finch Elementary.
In 2005, I went to work at Scott Johnson Middle School. In less than a year, I moved to MHS where Bake, my oldest, was already at the high school playing football and wrestling. Zach, my youngest, was at Evans, but would be at High in the next year.
I started as the receptionist. A lot of kids would not want their mom at their school, especially in high school, but mine never had a problem with it. You know – you need money, mom is there. You need something signed, mom is there.
I am pretty sure I brought Zach’s lunch to school every single day. Both boys were Lions through and through MHS has been my home away from home.
Being involved as a parent and volunteer, I did some of the fun stuff. I decorated the football locker rooms for about six years straight. Now on the other side, I see how many dedicated people it takes for the program to be successful.
The coaches spend countless hours not just working but fretting over the well-being of their athletes. Funny, I am still the mom especially as our staff has become younger. I bring snacks to the coach’s office, as they often don’t have time to eat.
I worry about their bloodshot eyes, from being so tired. MHS is part of my life, football has always been part of my life. It is the perfect combination of wonderful people, great athletes, and fun.
Can you give some insight into what it takes to do your job at a high level?
Lee: I am not sure about the high level with me, as most of the time I feel like I am flying by the seat of my pants. You can feel like you are completely prepared, but there is always something forgotten or doesn’t go as planned.
The coordination of the everyday workings, such as purchase orders, meals and schedules are the easy part. It’s crazy. The hardest part of my job is getting parents to respond to needed emails.
Back in the day, you would communicate with parents by sending something home with the student or make phone calls. Now with social media and the computer age, it is so much easier to communicate.
However, with all that, people are inundated with information, so they don’t read it all or respond. It is ironic that the easier it is to communicate and respond, the harder it seems to get people to do so.
How have you perfected being behind the scenes in a job that’s very front and center and visible to many?
Lee: I definitely have not perfected it. I learn something new every day. I do my best to communicate with our parents and public.
I have the experience of my boys telling me important information at the last minute, so I always want to make sure our parents are “in the know” of what is going on. I may not know everything, but I am one to find it out.
What made you want to be in an important position that keeps you on your toes every day?
Lee: Keeping on your toes every day is a quality that every single person working at a school possesses. Every day, something new and different presents itself.
My particular job encompasses the things I love – people and sports. If I can be of help to someone, whether it’s a parent, one of our students or a coach, I am willing to do that to the best of my ability. The relationships you build in this position are what really matters.
I have met some incredible coaches, staff and some terrific kids. It is such a joy to see our teams have success, but also failure. I have matured and realized that while it is fun to win, sometimes losing brings out a little more.
Kids and adults learn to lose with grace and prepare harder to win. But, of course, I prefer to win.
Can you describe how your relationship with coach Marcus Shavers sets the positive tone for you to do your job effectively?
Lee: Coach Shavers and I kind of started together. I had only been in this position for about five months when I was told we were getting a new head coach. I know MISD well but did not know all the ins and outs of my position, so it has been a challenge for both of us.
We have learned together what needs to get done. Shavers is so much fun. He loves kids, which is my standard for anyone who works in a school. He is hard when he needs to be, but there is definitely a soft side to him.
The kids respond to well to him. He works with kids who play more than one sport. He is young man with an old soul. His background allows him to relate to all kids. I know he will be successful. He is a winner.
Do you ever feel pressure to be on your “A” game with so many people pulling you different ways throughout your day-to-day duties?
Lee: I do not feel pressure. I try and do the best I can every day. Sure, there are days filled with high stress, but with age comes wisdom. I know that there is nothing that won’t get handled.
My mom always says when you get overwhelmed with so much to do, just do the next thing on the list. Don’t fret about getting it all done, just focus on the next thing.
It is kind of like a baseball analogy Zach implores every time he pitches – execute the next pitch. Don’t get ahead in your mind of what could happen, or the outcome, just execute. Things will turn out the way the turn out. If something goes wrong, I will handle it and learn from it.
How cool is it that McKinney’s football team has been to the playoffs in both seasons you have been back with the program after an extended drought?
Lee: In 2005, Bake was on sideline for the Lion playoff. In 2008 and 2009, Zach was the quarterback for the playoff teams. In 2017 and 2018, I was the athletic secretary. So, I am pretty sure I am the conduit.
Just kidding. I love that our teams can compete at the highest level. MHS is in one of the toughest districts, not just for football, but all the sports. Our kids and coaches rise up to meet the challenge.
There are no easy games. When you are playing a team that has double the students to pull from, it is going to be a challenge. The mindset here is that none of that matters. We are going to compete.
Whether it is on the golf course, in cross country, wrestling, basketball court, in the pool, on the field, the Lions will be in the battle.
What is the best thing about playing an integral, behind-the-scenes role in McKinney High football?
Lee: I love football. I love MHS. Most importantly, I love kids. I want to play a part in each entity, even if it’s behind the scenes and no one really knows about it. I want all our kids at MHS to be able to look back at their high school days with wonderful memories.
Life gets harder as high school is about learning and preparing you for life. Many of our athletes will not go on to play a sport beyond high school, but the lessons they learned from being on a team are immeasurable. When you ask a kiddo that has come back after graduating what he or she misses most, it is the camaraderie and being a part of something special.
My family has been so fortunate to participate in athletics and be a part of McKinney High School. I am not sure I can eclipse what MHS has personally given to me, but I hope to continue to give of myself.
I love the history here, but moreover, I am amazed to see our students as their future unfolds. There are so many stories of success and tragedy. If you are a Lion, you are connected to a community who roots for you and cries with you, no matter when you were here. I can’t imagine a better place to be.
