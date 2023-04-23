Here are five things to mark on your calendar in and around McKinney for the week of April 23:
Check out this (free) ladies night event at the Flour Mill
Jodie Jolley of Aven Willow Portraits has scheduled a free Glamourous Ladies Night at the studio.
"Enjoy being pampered with beauty professionals, drinks and charcuterie. Shop tables of jewelry, spa goodies and bling, and experience what it would be like to be photographed in a Luxury portrait studio like a magazine model," the event page states.
The event is scheduled for 5:30-9 p.m. Friday, April 28 and will include hourly door prizes.
This event will be held at Aven Willow Portraits Studio (407 E. Louisiana St., Suite 105 in the McKinney Flour Mill).
Free concert at Hub 121
Hub 121 will host a free Kenny Chesney tribute concert starting at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 29.
"Grab food and drinks before the show from Fork and Fire, ChopShop McKinney Sports Garage, The Elwood BFD, and Wine A Little McKinney," the event page states. No outside food or drinks are allowed.
The venue is located at State Highway 121 and Alma Road in McKinney. More information is at hub121.com.
Edwardian dinner party exhibit in the Dulaney House
A special exhibit will be brought to the Dulaney House at Chestnut Square Heritage Village April 27-May 27. The exhibit can be seen during regular village tours on Saturdays and Thursdays at 11 a.m. Come experience an Edwardian Dinner Party with a beautifully set table, decorated as it was in the late 1890s and early 1900s. You can find more information about tours at chestnutsquare.org/tours.
Tickets are $7-$10, according to the Visit McKinney website.
2023 Dallas Cowboys Draft Day and Night
Be there for Dallas Cowboys Draft Day presented by Miller Lite, which will give football fans the opportunity to watch live coverage of the 2023 NFL Draft, including the Dallas Cowboys’ first round selection, see current Dallas Cowboys players and alumni, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, and mascot, Rowdy, while also enjoying games, live music and entertainment.
The Draft Day party kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on April 27 with activities on Tostitos Championship Plaza including Dallas Cowboys player autograph signings, performances by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Dallas Cowboys Rhythm & Blue, a live DJ, kids’ activities, food and beverage offerings and more.
This event is free and open to the public and takes place from 6:30-11:45 p.m.
Festivities will continue into April 28 with the second day of Draft coverage during Draft Night Out presented by Miller Lite beginning at 6 p.m. on Tostitos Championship Plaza at The Star in Frisco.
Come out and enjoy draft coverage, live and local music, lawn games, and more. The event goes from at 6-11:45 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
While you’re there, make sure to take advantage of the Dallas Cowboys Draft Weekend Miller Lite Specials at participating restaurants in The Star District.
For more information on all 2023 Dallas Cowboys Draft events visit DallasCowboys.com/Draft.
2023 Dallas Cowboys Draft Day 5K
The Star in Frisco will host a draft day 5K on April 29.
The event includes a 5K, kids fun run and a virtual run option.
Registration information is at this link: tinyurl.com/mu69vfue.
