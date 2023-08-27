Downtown_McKinney_2019_ 07.jpg
Courtesy of Visit McKinney

Keeping the pulse of a community known for its unique, and artistic culture, the McKinney Performing Arts Center sits in the heart of the downtown square.

The nearly 150-year-old building, formerly the Collin County Courthouse, has been a gathering spot for artists, musicians, patrons and more for the past 20 years, when its court room was converted into a theatre.


Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments