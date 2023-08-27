Keeping the pulse of a community known for its unique, and artistic culture, the McKinney Performing Arts Center sits in the heart of the downtown square.
The nearly 150-year-old building, formerly the Collin County Courthouse, has been a gathering spot for artists, musicians, patrons and more for the past 20 years, when its court room was converted into a theatre.
“I love the history of the building, and the courtroom theatre is really special,” Cultural District Director Andrew Jones said. “If you've never been in the theatre itself, it has a really rich feeling of being in a historically significant area of McKinney.”
Preserving the city’s history as a county seat, the arts center aims to provide an authenticity not seen in other communities, with an intimate 450-seat theatre space, where live performances, art shows, weddings, concerts and other programs keep both history and creativity alive in the heart of McKinney.
The courthouse first came to McKinney after the city took on the role as county seat in the mid-1800s. Taking on a Napoleon III style, with rectangular, symmetrical styles, the courthouse building has a monumental feel. As the county expanded, the courthouse underwent expansion and renovation in 1927, with an added third floor and basement, vaulted doors and adopted a more neoclassical style to resemble a temple of justice. It served as a courthouse until 1979, where its last case was the Candace Montgomery trial.
By the early 2000s, the city of McKinney launched a project to revitalize its historic downtown. Community members banded together to propose converting the courthouse into a performing arts center, solidifying McKinney’s artistic feel. Today, the courthouse serves as an event space, while keeping key components of its historic use, including the judge’s bench in the theatre, the juror’s chairs in the dressing rooms and more.
“It was four years ago that the McKinney Mainstreet program won a cultural district designation from the state,” Jones said. “Part of that was the rich history and reality of the art in the performing arts center, as well as our performing arts group with live music and other cultural activities in the district.”
Community members can look forward to a variety of upcoming events, including a performance by Pam Tillis at 8 p.m. Sept. 1, weekly performances of "Murder on the Orient Express," the upcoming Oktoberfest activities, an incoming circus and more.
