The Bristol house underwent little change over its 82 years until 2002, when it acquired a garage and second story. 

 Jan Sampeck

At a July 6 McKinney Historic Preservation Advisory Board meeting, Jan Sampeck, a homeowner in downtown McKinney, advocated for her house to be designated a historic marker to restore it to a more historically accurate state.

At 614 N Church Street sits a more than 100-year-old house where prominent downtown business owner JS Bristol once resided.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

