At a July 6 McKinney Historic Preservation Advisory Board meeting, Jan Sampeck, a homeowner in downtown McKinney, advocated for her house to be designated a historic marker to restore it to a more historically accurate state.
At 614 N Church Street sits a more than 100-year-old house where prominent downtown business owner JS Bristol once resided.
Bristol owned multiple businesses in downtown McKinney throughout the late 1800s and early 1900s. According to Historic Planner Cassie Bumgarner, Bristol co-owned the Bristol Brothers Drug Store with his cousin, Robert, on Louisiana Street near Kentucky Street, southwest of the Collin County Courthouse. In 1909, Bristol partnered with Hugh A. Kistler to purchase a grocery store downtown called the Emerson and Rhea Grocery Store. Under Kistler and Bristol, the store marketed its food to be, "fit for kings and princes," in their advertisements. He operated several more businesses throughout McKinney for the next 40 years before moving to Plainview, Texas, where he was a candy salesman for 18 years, according to a report submitted to the Historic Preservation Advisory Board. Jeff died at the age of 98 in Plainview.
While in McKinney, Bristol inhabited what is today known as the Bristol Home off Church Street from 1920-1928. Once constructed in the 1920s, Bristol’s house was said to be equipped with modern luxuries including natural gas appliances, according to a McKinney Courier-Gazette article cited by Bumgarner.
Following Bristol, local politician Alfred Raper owned the house from 1928-1940. Moving to Collin County in 1889, Raper served as a justice for the peace before securing a four-year term as a Collin County Commissioner, then becoming a tax collector for the county.
According to a narrative on the Bristol house’s history, the building hadn’t been significantly altered until 2002, when an added garage moved the house partially to the north, and a second story was added.
The home builder, Charles Brantley, worked as a carpenter for nearly 40 years in McKinney, beginning in 1890. An active community member and politician, Brantley participated in several local organizations including the Carpentry and Joiners Club of McKinney, the Independent Order of Oddfellows, where he and other members conducted outreach for community members in need and ran for the Collin County Commissioners Court.
Brantley had built several houses throughout downtown McKinney, but few still remain due to redevelopment over the years. In addition to the Bristol House, the JF Cole house, located at 201 N Morris Street, and the Goosetree house at 623 N Church Street still stand.
Sampeck's application for a historic marker passed unanimously.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.