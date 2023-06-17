IMG_5399.PNG

The MHS band recently announced that it had been named one of three winning high schools in the country for the International Percussion Ensemble Competition (IPEC).

Tyler Nechamkin can walk you through the finer points of creating a masterpiece performance.

It takes a really high awareness from the performer,” he said. “Each performer has to have just an astronomical awareness of the piece and what other people are doing as well as having the technical abilities and the skill to perform your own part of the piece at a high level.”

IMG_5397.PNG
IMG_5340.PNG

The MHS band recently announced that it had been named one of three winning high schools in the country for the International Percussion Ensemble Competition (IPEC).

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments