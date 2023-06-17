Tyler Nechamkin can walk you through the finer points of creating a masterpiece performance.
It takes a really high awareness from the performer,” he said. “Each performer has to have just an astronomical awareness of the piece and what other people are doing as well as having the technical abilities and the skill to perform your own part of the piece at a high level.”
Combining those elements takes a good amount of work and preparation, including developing listening skills, he said.
“I guess the next level aside from just the technical execution of it is the performers being into it in a way that’s obvious, like really going for it,” he said.
In fact, creating a “masterpiece performance” was in the sightline for both Nechamkin, who serves as percussion director with the McKinney High School Royal Pride Band, and for his students as the group recorded three pieces of percussion music this past semester.
It was an effort that also resulted in a national win for the group. The MHS band recently announced that it had been named one of three winning high schools in the country for the International Percussion Ensemble Competition (IPEC). As a result, MHS has been invited to perform at the Percussive Arts Society International Convention (PASIC) in Indianapolis in the fall. The feat is considered the highest honor for a high school percussion ensemble and is the first such win in MHS history.
“It’s certainly been a long-term goal of mine, and I didn’t expect for this to happen quite this early on for me in my career, but it’s a giant testament to the students and how much they buy in and how hard they work and how dedicated they are to making a magic performance happen,” Nechamkin said.
He added that the competition itself wasn’t the goal.
“I don’t think most students even knew that we were going to submit for this competition,” he said. “We just made the recording itself our goal the whole semester long, and I talked about making it our kind of masterpiece performance that we can put on YouTube that everybody will be proud of for years to come. And I think we really accomplished that.”
The recordings included performances of “Pyroclastic Steam” and “Escape Velocity” by Dave Hall and “Sharpened Stick” by Brett William Dietz.
Nechamkin noted that Hall came to work with MHS students early on in the process.
“And kind of his biggest thing he was preaching was, ‘You really have license to go for it,’” Nechamkin said. “Like, we’re playing at a high level, we’re playing really well, you need to go for it and sell it like a product that you’re selling to the audience. And the students really bought into that. So I think this year more than ever we saw kind of a big jump and a big development in how much they just perform and project and communicate to the audience.”
Now, Nechamkin is looking ahead to the performance at PASIC. The moment is a special one for Nechamkin, who got to perform at the event himself as a senior in high school.
“For the students to just be able to get to go to the convention is, I think, a really cool thing that they’ll remember,” he said. “But for the most part, I want them to take away from this that music can take you places, and more than that, your hard work and setting a goal and achieving goals and executing at a really high level can just take you places in life.”
“I really want to thank the administrators of McKinney ISD and the head director, Brandon Fisher, because they’re already going out of their way to be super supportive for our trip to PASIC," Nechamkin said. "And (MISD Fine Arts Director) Jared Critchfield is awesome, he’s been incredible all year long, and it’s just a really supportive and positive environment to work in."
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
