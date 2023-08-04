TOWNE LAKE 1.png

Plans for McKinney’s Towne Lake Park presented Nov. 1, 2022 showed images of a new pavilion that appears to be on the water with surrounding boulders that would serve as seating during park programming.

 Rendering provided by city of McKinney

The plans for Towne Lake’s incoming light trail are near complete and are now under review, according to a spokesperson for the city of McKinney. 

With plans to place the project up for bid around October or November, construction is slated to begin before the end of the year. 


Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

