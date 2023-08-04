Plans for McKinney’s Towne Lake Park presented Nov. 1, 2022 showed images of a new pavilion that appears to be on the water with surrounding boulders that would serve as seating during park programming.
The plans for Towne Lake’s incoming light trail are near complete and are now under review, according to a spokesperson for the city of McKinney.
With plans to place the project up for bid around October or November, construction is slated to begin before the end of the year.
Towne Lake Park, located at 1405 Wilson Creek Parkway, hosts a variety of amenities, including disc golf, fishing piers, sporting courts, a recreation center and more.
At a city council work session late last year, attendees saw a three-minute video showcasing fitness areas, food trucks, field upgrades and more in the works for the park’s future.
A key point of interest was the park’s proposed lighted woods. Set to display an array of colors throughout the trail, the wooded paths throughout Towne Lake Park aim to stun visitors on night walks in McKinney.
Other planned renovations include a raised boardwalk system with a treehouse structure, dedicated food truck lots and an outdoor amphitheater. Residents will also be able to utilize outdoor fitness courts and equipment, a splash pad and a new playground.
The tree house structure will allow visitors to experience the park from a higher elevation. Parks and Recreation Director Michael Kowski said in a previous Star Local Media article that in the long term, the tree house could introduce zip lining in the future. He added that the feature could also be a second stage for a simultaneous musical act while the other pavilion hosts its own performance.
The new developments at Towne Lake Park are also designed to be more resilient to flooding.
Other incoming renovations coming to Towne Lake include a dog park, kayak launch and greens park.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
