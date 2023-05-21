Here are five things to mark on your calendar for the week of May 21 in and around McKinney:
Open mic night at The Comedy Arena
The Comedy Arena (305 E. Virginia St., Suite 104) hosts weekly open mic nights starting at 7:30 p.m. on Mondays.
"A stand-up comedy show for a sit-down audience," the event page states. "Come see local comics, seasoned vets and rookies alike, flesh out their new material and jokes! Come out for some late night comedy in a super chilled and laid back atmosphere. You never know who might be hitting the stage."
Comics should show up at around 7 p.m. to sign up and will be able to deliver 5-7 minutes of material.
Free concert at Hub 121
Hub 121 will host a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 27 featuring Hank Williams tribute artist "A Ghost Named Hank."
No outside food or drink allowed.
Hub 121 is located at Alma Road and State Highway 121. More information is at hub121.com.
Live Art 2 Live Music
Arts and Music Guild and TUPPS Brewery will host an arts creation event from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, May 27 at 721 Anderson St.
The event is free and will feature both musicians and visual artists.
"Artists will create live as Quantum Katz performs a diverse mix of genres on acoustic instruments," the event page states. "Inspiring the artists, the music will be an eclectic fusion of Jazz/Bluegrass/Blues/Irish/Rock/Classical and more. The highly improvisational interplay between the musicians leads to a creative atmosphere. The goal is to put the “Muse” back in Music. The music and art will be in a state of superposition until it's observed and the wave function collapses. No actual cats will be harmed during the concert."
A Memorial Day ceremony will be hosted at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 27 at Veterans Memorial Park, 6053 Weiskopf Ave. in McKinney. The event is free to attend.
Downtown McKinney Public Art Walking Tour
Jump Into Art Studios, in conjunction with Visit McKinney, offers free walking tours of some of the public art pieces in downtown McKinney, including murals, sculptures and more. During these walks, participants will visit the downtown murals and other pieces of public art as well as an art gallery/studio or two, as the tour guides, local artists all, tell attendees more about the artists and the stories behind the art.
The next walk is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, May 25. All tours leave from the Visitors Center at 200 W. Virginia. Water, coffee, and snacks are provided, and participants are encouraged to wear comfortable walking shoes. If you have questions, reach out to 972-547-2058 or via email. to info@visitmckinney.com.
