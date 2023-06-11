Here are five things to mark on your calendar for the week of June 11:
Free concert featuring Maylee Thomas Band
Maylee Thomas Band will perform at Hub 121, which is located at State Highway 121 and Alma Road.
Music will begin at 6:30 p.m. with an opening performance by Travelin' Jed, with Maylee Thomas Band taking the stage at 7:30 p.m.
Watercolor, wine, and opera karaoke
The Cove in McKinney (402 N. Tennessee St.) will host artist Laurie Lynn Lindemeier and her works on June 16-18.
Lindemeier's works include Minnesota farm scenes from her childhood, musicians in Texas bars, Moulin Rouge in Paris, Cleopatria's Needle in London, Galway Harbour in Ireland, monasteries in Greece, the Grand Canyon, lilies, hummingbirds, pool halls, hollyhocks, and anything else that catches her artist's eye.
Lindemeier will serenade visitors with operatic arias and a bit of Patsy Cline while they sip wine, consume her baked goods, and view her artwork.
The event schedule is as follows:
Friday, June 16, 4-9 p.m.
Saturday, June 17, 4-9 p.m.
Sunday, June 18, 2-8 p.m.
Juneteenth Celebration
McKinney will host its annual Juneteenth celebration from 4-10 p.m. June 17 at Finch Park.
The event will include a kids zone, live entertainment, business vendors, food and more.
Finch Park is located at 301 Standifer St.
Juneteenth is officially recognized on June 19, 2022 each year.
McKinney Craft Beer Walk 2023
SBG Hospitality will host a McKinney Craft Beer Walk in the city's historic downtown on June 17.
Tickets are $30 for the event, which will feature 20 beverage stations set up inside the local shops in the downtown.
