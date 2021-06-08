Fresh off the heels of breaking ground in Collin County, H-E-B has announced that its expansion is far from over.
The Texas company announced Tuesday that it will be opening a store in McKinney on the northeast corner of Custer Road and Eldorado Parkway. The store is expected to open in spring 2023.
“Today is an exciting day for our community as we announce the upcoming arrival of this legendary store to the city of McKinney. H-E-B is famous for its wildly committed fanbase and unwavering commitment to the communities they serve,” McKinney Mayor George Fuller said in a statement. “We are proud to be part of the growing H-E-B family in Texas and give our residents more options to keep their dollars local.”
The announcement comes less than a week after H-E-B broke ground on its Frisco and Plano stores within two days. Both locations are slated to open in 2022.
The 111,000-square-foot facility in Frisco will be uniquely designed for the community, said Juan-Carlos Rück, H-E-B executive vice president northwest food/drug division. The store will include a bakery, sushi options as well as its fresh in-store tortillas, an announcement that garnered much applause at Thursday's groundbreaking. Both the Plano and Frisco locations will include a full-service pharmacy with a drive-thru, a barbecue restaurant, sushi selections, curbside and home delivery and other amenities.
H-E-B has said a groundbreaking is expected for later this year, where the company will share additional details.
