The Baltimore Ravens defensive line and got even stronger with the selection of McKinney North product Justin Madubuike with the 71st overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

 Photo courtesy of the Madubuike family

For the second time in three years a former McKinney North football star dreams have become a reality by getting drafted in the NFL Draft. As former North defensive star and Texas A&M product Justin Madubuike was taken with 71st pick in the draft by the Baltimore Ravens.

Despite being picked to go in the first or second round in some highly respected NFL mock drafts, after leading the Aggies with 11.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks as a junior last season, Madubuike surprising slipped to the Ravens who expected to content for the Super bowl  next season. With draft process behind him, Madubuilke is focused on making an impact for his new team.

“I’m very excited about being a Raven and I’m looking forward to getting to Baltimore once it’s safe and getting straight to work and doing what I have to do to contribute,” Madubuike said in an exclusive interview with the McKinney Courier Gazette. “It’s an honor to join my friend and former teammate Ronald Jones in the NFL family, but I’m focused on doing whatever the Ravens need me to do to help them win games.”

Madubuilke joins Jones who is currently the starting running back for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the only two former MISD products currently playing in the NFL.

