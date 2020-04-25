Justin Madubuike Draft

The Baltimore Ravens' defensive line and got even stronger with the selection of McKinney North product Justin Madubuike (52) with the 71st overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

 Photo courtesy of the Madubuike family

For the second time in three years, a former McKinney North football star's dreams have become a reality.

On Friday, former North defensive star and Texas A&M product Justin Madubuike was taken with the 71st pick in the NFL draft by the Baltimore Ravens.

Despite being picked to go in the first or second round in numerous mock drafts, after leading the Aggies with 11.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks as a junior last season, Madubuike surprisingly slipped to the Ravens, who are expected to contend for the Super Bowl next season. With his draft process behind him, Madubuilke is focused on making an impact for his new team.

“I’m very excited about being a Raven and I’m looking forward to getting to Baltimore once it’s safe and getting straight to work and doing what I have to do to contribute,” Madubuike said. “It’s an honor to join my friend and former teammate Ronald Jones in the NFL family, but I’m focused on doing whatever the Ravens need me to do to help them win games.”

Madubuilke joins Jones, who is currently the starting running back for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as the only two former McKinney ISD products currently playing in the NFL.

