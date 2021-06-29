Kelvin Simmons

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office has announced that a man was arrested for unlawful restraint after being found in Illinois with a 15-year-old McKinney teen.

According to the office, on Friday, the mother of a 15-year-old female reported to the office that her daughter had run away from home in McKinney and was believed to be enroute to Chicago with 18-year-old Kelvin Simmons.

“The mother expressed grave concern for her daughter's safety and well-being,” the office stated in a press release.

Collin County Investigators immediately began efforts to locate the missing 15-year-old, the office stated. Investigators determined that the teenaged female was in the vicinity of Springfield, Illinois, and requested assistance from the Illinois State Police. Illinois State Police investigators, working in conjunction with local law enforcement, located Simmons and the juvenile female in Lincoln, Illinois.

Simmons was arrested at the scene for unlawful restraint and is being held in the Logan County, Illinois, jail on a $200,000 bond, the office said.

The Collin County Sheriff's Office said it was grateful for the assistance of the Illinois State Police, the Lincoln, Illinois Police Department, and the Stanford, Illinois Police Department for their assistance in this investigation.

