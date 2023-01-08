police lights
McKinney police provided an update to an investigation that was begun after a nine-year-old boy was pronounced deceased with multiple stab wounds. 

A 39-year-old man has been arraigned on a capital murder warrant with a $1 million bond, McKinney police announced Sunday. The man, Subramanian Ponnazhakan, is currently hospitalized for treatment of self-inflicted wounds after being taken into custody on Friday, a spokesperson for the department stated.  

