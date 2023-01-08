McKinney police provided an update to an investigation that was begun after a nine-year-old boy was pronounced deceased with multiple stab wounds.
A 39-year-old man has been arraigned on a capital murder warrant with a $1 million bond, McKinney police announced Sunday. The man, Subramanian Ponnazhakan, is currently hospitalized for treatment of self-inflicted wounds after being taken into custody on Friday, a spokesperson for the department stated.
"We continue to keep the child’s mother and their entire family in our thoughts and prayers during this unspeakably difficult time," the spokesperson stated.
On Friday night, McKinney police announced a capital murder investigation. In a video statement released Friday, Office Shannon Seabrook said police received a 911 call from a neighbor of a home in the 700 block of Anson Court at approximately 4 p.m. that day.
"The caller stated that a woman had found her son unconscious and bleeding inside of the residence," Seabrook said Friday. "Upon arrival, officers forced entry into the location and located the woman's husband in the act of inflicting self harm with a knife. Officers also discovered the child in the garage with multiple stab wounds. Tragically, he was pronounced deceased at the scene. No one else was located inside of the home. The father was taken and transported to an area hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment. There is no ongoing threat to the public, as we believe this incident was domestic in nature. As our investigation continues to unfold in the coming days and weeks, we'll be sure to update with more information."
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.