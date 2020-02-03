This time last year, McKinney North senior quarterback Dillon Markiewicz was just a kid working his tail off and trying to make the most of his opportunity in the Bulldogs’ offseason program.
Fast-forward, Markiewicz is coming off one of the most prolific seasons in the state after passing for 4,187 yards and 45 touchdowns while helping lead North to its first undefeated district title. As a result of his magical senior season, Markiewicz holds every single-season and career passing record in North’s program history and ends his career holding the McKinney ISD record for the most passing yards and touchdown passes in a single season.
Despite the accomplishments, scouts weren’t beating down Markiewicz’s door —until Syracuse came in last week and swooped him and his parents away to New York for a weekend where Markiewicz fell in love with the university and its football program. As a result, Markiewicz made his commitment to “Orange Nation” official via his Twitter feed earlier this week.
“It feels good to have all this pressure off my back and to be all done with the recruiting process,” Markiewicz said. “After receiving offers from Syracuse, Boise State, Stephen F. Austin and receiving interest from other big schools late, Syracuse was the only school I took a visit to and I absolutely love the fit. The coaching staff is great, the offense fits my skill set exactly and these coaches have a track record of coaching guys like Jimmy Garoppolo and a couple other big-name guys.”
Markiewicz passed for 2,606 yards and 30 touchdowns against opponents who made the playoffs and led the area in passing by averaging an eye-popping 380 pass yards and four touchdown passes per game. His postseason accolades include a unanimous pick as Star Local Media’s all-area Offensive Player of the Year.
Markiewicz’s decision to head north means that, for the time in his life, he’ll be on a team without his twin brother, Austin, who will remain stateside and compete for the starting job on the offensive line at Texas State.
Though things will be different from what he’s used to in Texas, Markiewicz is focused on making the most of his opportunity just like he did at North.
“The biggest drawback to this is having to live in New York and splitting from my family, especially Austin, but he and the rest of my family have been very supportive, and I have extended family up there as well, so I can’t complain,” Markiewicz said. “In the end, I trusted in God and the plan he had for me and it led to me landing in Syracuse. After this, no one will care about my recruiting story and it’s up to me to work hard and make the most of my opportunity like I did at North and I plan on doing the same thing for Syracuse.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.