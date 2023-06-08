The McKinney City Council voted Tuesday to allocate $100,000 of money won as part of an opioid settlement to Grace To Change, a McKinney-based organization that works to "break the cycle of addiction by providing tools, support and hope for recovery."
The vote comes after Texas, along with a coalition of states and subdivisions (cities and counties), reached final agreements with pharmaceutical and manufacturing companies (including Teva, Allergen, CVS, Walmart and Walgreens) to resolve “legal claims against them for their role in the opioid crisis.” Texas received about $1.6 billion in the settlements. A bill passed by the Texas Legislature in 2021 created an Opioid Abatement Trust Fund that allowed for funds to be allocated to cities and counties.
Through the subdivision district share, McKinney was awarded $450,383. So far, the city has only received a little over $140,000, and there’s no provided schedule for when McKinney will receive the rest of the trust fund money, according to a previous city presentation.
Approved uses for the settlement money include the treatment of opioid use disorders and any co-occurring substance use disorder or mental health.
A recommendation from city staff presented on May 16 suggested including the opioid abatement money in the city’s existing Community Support Grant program “to fund community organizations providing services to those in need.”
During a May 16 McKinney City Council meeting, Shannon White, founder and executive director of Grace To Change, asked the council to consider allocating $100,000 of the abatement money to the Grace To Change for an adult counselor and an adolescent counselor.
“It allows us the ability to do prevention, it allows us to speak to schools (...),” she said on May 16. “With two new counselors, it allows us to free up more time. I realize that this is a one-hit wonder right now, we don’t know when money’s coming again. If we get it now, it affords us to put the money we would spend on counselors forward next year so we can continue to be here for the next 12 years.”
During the June 6 McKinney City Council meeting, the council was presented with a resolution to allocate some of the money to Grace To Change as part of a grant agreement.
The council voted 6-1 to approve the $100,000 allocation, with Councilman Justin Beller voting against.
“My struggle with the transactional nature of this is I don’t know what the best use of these funds (is), because that’s not our responsibility,” Beller said. “But I know there are gaps in this, and I know that there are lots of gaps, and I don’t know that we necessarily shouldn’t be filling those gaps on an ongoing basis, not just when someone hands us money. And so because I don’t know the answer to that, I struggle with the way in which we’re doing this.”
Beller advocated for having a bigger discussion about providing support on an ongoing basis, a point that Mayor George Fuller said he supported.
“I’m not against Grace To Change,” Beller said to White later in the discussion. “If I served on Community Grants, I would vote to give it to you. I just…we don’t do these votes, and so I don’t know why we’re here with it, so I think it should be in Community Grants, and I think they should give you the money.”
