The McKinney City Council voted Tuesday to allocate $100,000 of money won as part of an opioid settlement to Grace To Change, a McKinney-based organization that works to "break the cycle of addiction by providing tools, support and hope for recovery."

The vote comes after Texas, along with a coalition of states and subdivisions (cities and counties), reached final agreements with pharmaceutical and manufacturing companies (including Teva, Allergen, CVS, Walmart and Walgreens) to resolve “legal claims against them for their role in the opioid crisis.” Texas received about $1.6 billion in the settlements. A bill passed by the Texas Legislature in 2021 created an Opioid Abatement Trust Fund that allowed for funds to be allocated to cities and counties.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

