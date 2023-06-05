For a span of 29 hours, McKinney’s Erwin Park will become home to a local celebration of radio waves.
From 8 a.m. June 24 to 1 p.m. June 25, the McKinney Amateur Radio Club will host its annual Field Day event, a local iteration of an event that includes 40,000 radio amateurs across the continent. The event, open to the public, will include equipment demonstration and opportunities for supervised public participation.
Stephen Thomas, public information officer with the McKinney Amateur Radio Club, said the event is an opportunity to showcase its capabilities, which extend across multiple aspects of the radio hobby including emerging technology, disaster recovery and community service.
“It’s an opportunity for the community to come and see what this is about,” Thomas said.
As part of Field Day, tens of thousands of operators in the U.S. and Canada set up temporary transmitting stations to demonstrate amateur radio skills, according to a press release. The event has taken place since 1933.
“Amateur radio continues to evolve with the rest of technology, making it even easier for people of all ages and walks of life to enjoy,” said Mike Flusche, Field Day coordinator for the McKinney Amateur Radio Club, in a press release.
Erwin Park is located at 4300 County Road 1006. More event information is at mckinneyarc.org.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
