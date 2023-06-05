Field Day mckinney radio
Courtesy photo

For a span of 29 hours, McKinney’s Erwin Park will become home to a local celebration of radio waves.

From 8 a.m. June 24 to 1 p.m. June 25, the McKinney Amateur Radio Club will host its annual Field Day event, a local iteration of an event that includes 40,000 radio amateurs across the continent. The event, open to the public, will include equipment demonstration and opportunities for supervised public participation.

