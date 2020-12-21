McKinney has appointed its first African American woman to the City Council after a brief special meeting Monday.
The council appointed Angela Richardson-Woods to fill its empty District 1 seat. Richardson-Woods has been serving on the McKinney Community Development Corporation but was appointed to the City Council after former District 1 Councilman La’Shadion Shemwell was removed by a November recall election and after the district’s first appointed replacement was found to be ineligible to represent District 1.
“Thank you to everyone for entrusting this duty to me, and please hold me accountable,” she said. "Hold me accountable.”
Richardson-Woods thanked her family, the Collin County NAACP, the city of McKinney and others in her remarks.
“I stand on the shoulders of some amazing women,” she said. “My grandmother, my mother, my sorority, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., my organization of Far North Dallas (Chapter) of Jack and Jill of America. I am grateful.”
Richardson-Woods also said she was grateful for the District 1 constituents in McKinney.
“I read where as a servant leader, you have to want to help those that are doing poorly, but also remind those that are doing well to do better,” she said. “So that is my goal, to help this community thrive both economically, socially and to get us to the next level.”
Richardson-Woods said she looked forward to getting out in the district and meeting with stakeholders and leaders.
In the runup to her appointment, Mayor George Fuller said he had always been impressed with Richardson-Woods. He also mentioned her service on the MCDC.
“You’ve served the city in other formal ways,” he said, “but you were also out there on the street handing out food, doing things in the district that you live (in) and serving the district that you live (in) well, well, well before what’s going to happen from this day forward.”
He added that he loved that she would be the first African American woman on the City Council.
“I think that is fantastic, and we need women badly up here,” he said. “Look up here.”
Meeting attendees laughed as Fuller referenced the all-male City Council.
“And it’s certainly not by our choice, as you know, that’s the election process, but it’s a long time coming,” he said. “So we are excited about today and excited about you.”
Councilman Frederick Frazier said he thought Richardson-Woods had been the best choice for the seat.
“A lot of us have noticed the work that you’ve been doing in and around City Hall,” Frazier said, “and you’re plugged in. That’s a huge deal, knowing what’s going on in our city. And we don’t have to fill you in. Welcome to the team. I know you’ll do great on council just as you’ve done on MCDC.”
Correction: This story has been updated to correct the name of the sorority Richardson-Woods referred to.
