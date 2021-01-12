McKinney City Council announced the appointment of Claire Petty as Presiding Municipal Court Judge of the McKinney Municipal Court, 130 S. Chestnut St.
Judge Petty was initially appointed to the McKinney Municipal Court as Associate Judge on March 4, 2019.
“Judge Petty’s experience as the Associate Judge for the Municipal Court and previously an attorney and prosecutor in the metroplex makes her an ideal candidate for the position and shows her commitment to building a strong resilient community,” McKinney Mayor George Fuller said. “Not only that, she embodies our city’s values as evident by helping implement the state’s first virtual criminal jury trial program to keep court in session during courtroom restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.”
Judge Petty brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to McKinney. Prior to being appointed to the municipal court, Petty practiced civil litigation in Dallas, worked for the Collin County District Attorney’s office as the Second Assistant District Attorney, Chief of the Misdemeanor Trial Division, Chief Felony Prosecutor for the Special Prosecution Division, and a prosecutor for the Crimes Against Children Division, Felony Trial Team, and Drug Court. Petty opened her own law practice in 2016, specializing in criminal defense and appeals until her appointment to the municipal court.
Petty received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona in Tucson, Arizona, and her juris doctorate from Southern Methodist University School of Law in Dallas, Texas. She is a licensed attorney in the State of Texas and is admitted to practice federally in the Northern, Southern, and Eastern Districts of Texas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.