An $18 million McKinney project is looking to keep pace with city growth by updating critical infrastructure.
The McKinney City Council on Tuesday approved an $18 million contract for an update to one of its water pump stations that will include increasing its capacity and providing a backup generator.
“This is a major investment in our water system here to ensure that we are able to deliver water now and in the future in a reliable manner,” said Nick Ataie, Engineering CIP manager with the city.
Ataie said significant portions of the McKinney Ranch Pump Station, located west of US 75, are over 30 years old since original construction and are reaching the end of their serviceable life. The station is one of four in the city and provides treated water to roughly 82,000 customers.
The current capacity of the station is 30 million gallons per day, but the project approved Tuesday includes increasing that capacity to 45 million gallons per day, Ataie said.
The project, scheduled in phases, would involve reconstruction on pump stations including pumps, motors and electrical equipment. Later work includes site improvements and putting in a backup generator.
In an email to the McKinney Courier-Gazette, Ataie said the additional generator will allow the city to operate more water pumps in the event of a power outage impacting the pump station. Existing generators currently on-site allowed the station to operate during the February 2021 winter storm, he said.
“It’s important to note that the magnitude of this project, we have to keep this pump station in operation during construction of this major project, so wanted to give kudos to our design firm and our public works staff here that have worked tremendously to make this project successful,” Ataie told council members Tuesday.
The project only received one proposal that exceeded the city’s budget for the project, Ataie said. He said the submitted project costs had taken factors including significant inflation into account.
“As you’re aware, given the inflation that we’re seeing and the cost and the risk associated with this type of project, we feel that the cost is appropriate for the project today,” Ataie said.
The project approved Tuesday included a companion item that allows for the $1.4 million in costs exceeding the budget to be paid for through water impact fees.
“The thought is growth is paying for growth, so this is a perfect example of where that water impact fee is put to good use as we increase the capacity of this pump station,” Ataie said.
Construction is slated to begin in February and is expected to be completed by August 2024.
