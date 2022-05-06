Almost one year after McKinney officials rejected proposals for a telecommunications tower next to an elementary school, the City Council has approved allowing one on a nearby piece of land that is planned to become a park.
On Tuesday, the McKinney City Council voted 6-0 to approve a cell tower on the north side of Hidden Haven drive west of Independence Parkway. The decision comes after the council voted 4-3 in July to deny a tower on the property of nearby Furr Elementary in July. Planning Director Jennifer Arnold said the applicant, tower company Hemphill, had been working with the city to find an alternate location.
The applicant had previously said the tower placement aimed to address coverage and capacity deficiencies in the area. On Tuesday, Arnold said the applicant had provided propagation maps to indicate a need in the area.
The tower approved on Tuesday would be placed on city-owned land that has been designated to eventually become a park. City officials indicated the work on the park would likely begin in the next two to three years.
Four residents in the area expressed opposition to the tower.
"I live in the center of a so-called dead zone. I have internet, I can stream, I don't get dropped calls," one woman said, "So I'm still not convinced this is an area that's in dire need. I continue to challenge the validity of that premise."
The tower would be 85 feet tall. Arnold said the tower location is the furthest distance possible from nearby residential development and complies with all city requirements.
The approval of the tower also allowed for the release and dismissal of a civil action between Hemphill and the city of McKinney. City documents indicate Hemphill initiated a lawsuit against McKinney in August, days after the city adopted an official resolution denying the tower. According to the document, Hemphill provided a land option and lease agreement. The lease agreement would be executed by the city manager, pending approval by the City Council of both the special use permit for the tower and approval of the lawsuit settlement.
Councilman Charlie Philips, who voted against the tower in July, said the council was able to keep the tower out of nearby residents' front yards, but that the council couldn't keep it out of their sight.
"I know that if I sit here and vote against this that I've just spent a lot of your tax dollars fighting a lawsuit that I'm not going to win," Philips said, "And am I being a good steward of your tax dollars by doing that? No, I'm not. I'm throwing money away, because I know the ultimate call on this is going to be that they get to build their tower."
Councilman Patrick Cloutier spoke in favor of the tower, adding that it would provide connectivity for school children. He acknowledged that the tower would be visible to nearby residents.
"What I would humbly request is that it be looked at as an opportunity to improve bandwidth, which goes into home security, it goes into our daily lives and it goes into kids' education," he said.
Later during Tuesday's meeting, the City Council voted to table discussions on a separate proposed 100-foot tower at 3109 South Custer Road. The discussion is scheduled to resume during the June 21 council meeting.
