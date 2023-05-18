During a Tuesday meeting, the McKinney City Council approved a resolution that will allow for using homelessness prevention and mitigation funding for anti-panhandling signs and for housing-related legal services.
Theapproved resolutionincludes notes that panhandling endangers panhandlers and motorists, that the city “wishes to use signage to further a public education campaign on the negative effects of giving to panhandlers” and that the city “wishes to work with nonprofits to remove housing barriers for people experiencing homelessness, as well as current renters and homeowners.”
The decision comes after an update given at an earlier city council work session regarding the Mayor’s Task Force on Homelessness, which was formed in late 2019.
According to the presentation, the request involved $50,000 for legal services and $20,000 for the signage.
Janay Tieken, housing and community development director with the city, said the campaign is talking about safety issues related to panhandling. She added that motorists stopping to give money endangers panhandlers, motorists and other nearby drivers, and also encourages panhandling.
“This campaign is an effort to bring that awareness to residents, that if they want to give, if they want to help, that it may be better to give to organizations, social service organizations, that really get at the root causes of why people are having issues, rather than handing money to them and maybe perpetuating their issues,” said Janay Tieken, housing and community development director with the city.
Tieken said that to start off, the signage will be placed on existing poles. She also said the signs will include a QR code leading to information for both those experiencing homelessness and for those who want to give, including information on shelter and food sources as well as social service organizations that residents can give to.
“We’re hoping that this will help educate, number one, on the safety concerns of panhandling, but also bringing awareness to the fact that even though we think we’re helping people by giving them cash, that many times that’s just enabling them to continue kind of a destructive lifestyle rather than maybe reaching out to a social service agency,” Tieken said.
Tieken said the Mayor’s Task Force on Homelessness was formed at the behest of McKinney Mayor George Fuller in response to resident concerns about increasing visibility of homelessness.
One of the task force’s priorities for the 2023 fiscal year was the “Have a Heart; Give Smart” campaign, which will be addressed in part by the signs approved Tuesday.
The task force has other priorities for the 2023 fiscal year, including reliable data and demographics; having a “coordinated homeless response” among city departments; safety and biohazard training; a “flex fund” that provides funding for reuniting those experiencing homelessness with families and to help people find and keep jobs; as well as discounted transit services.
