During a Tuesday meeting, the McKinney City Council approved a resolution that will allow for using homelessness prevention and mitigation funding for anti-panhandling signs and for housing-related legal services. 

The approved resolution includes notes that panhandling endangers panhandlers and motorists, that the city “wishes to use signage to further a public education campaign on the negative effects of giving to panhandlers” and that the city “wishes to work with nonprofits to remove housing barriers for people experiencing homelessness, as well as current renters and homeowners.”  

