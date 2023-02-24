The McKinney City Council gave approval for a specific use permit for a telecommunications tower southwest of Collin McKinney Parkway and Piper Glen Road during its Tuesday meeting. The tower is expected to help serve a “black hole” of service in the area.
Jennifer Arnold, planning director with the city, said the monopole tower would be 115 feet high with a four-foot lightning rod.
City staff and the planning and zoning commission recommended approval of the permit.
Arnold said the goal is to have the tower up before the AT&T Byron Nelson tournament.
Two meeting attendees spoke in favor of the tower, including a managing partner of a law firm in Craig Ranch and Jay Grogan of the Salesmanship Club of Dallas. The Salesmanship Club owns and operates Momentous Institute, the beneficiary of the AT&T Byron Nelson tournament.
“I think this is a win-win for everybody — for the golf tournament, the Byron Nelson, and our title sponsor, for the neighborhood and the black hole that exists over there, and a little extra revenue for the kids and families we serve at the Salesmanship Club,” Grogan told the council.
The council unanimously approved the permit.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
