The McKinney City Council gave approval for a specific use permit for a telecommunications tower southwest of Collin McKinney Parkway and Piper Glen Road during its Tuesday meeting. The tower is expected to help serve a “black hole” of service in the area.

Jennifer Arnold, planning director with the city, said the monopole tower would be 115 feet high with a four-foot lightning rod.

