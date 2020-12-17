Some businesses in McKinney will soon be able to expand their dining options thanks to a city program.
The McKinney City Council on Tuesday approved a program to allow parklets, or public seating that turns curbside parking spaces into outdoor communal areas, in certain parts of the downtown area. While parking spaces on block faces directly across from the Historic Collin County Courthouse can’t be used for parklet conversion, other businesses in the Central Business District can apply for a permit to close off and convert on-street parking spaces adjacent to the business into a parklet for additional customer space.
As part of an initiative to support businesses through reduced capacity mandates, the city is using funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act to fund two parklets, Assistant City Manager Kim Flom said Tuesday.
“We are in the process of doing that and anticipate they will be installed by the end of the year,” Flom said.
The program enacted by the City Council on Tuesday is temporary. According to city paperwork, parklets installed through the program are to be removed either by the close of business on July 31 or when statewide COVID-19 indoor occupancy limits are rescinded, whichever comes first.
Flom originally presented the idea for a parklet program in McKinney on Dec. 1 after the McKinney Restaurant Council, an affiliate of the McKinney Chamber of Commerce, submitted a proposal to use downtown sidewalk and street parking spaces for communal use to help businesses through COVID-19 restrictions.
“With colder weather upon us, and what is normally a busting holiday season threatened by another month of reduced sales, it is imperative that the city and the business community unite to develop solutions to the challenges we are facing,” the proposal states.
The city ordinance that established the program allows for furniture, planters and heaters that comply with the city fire code to be used with the parklets, as well as signage, umbrellas and lighting. Tents, canopies and portable generators are prohibited.
“We received four applications of interest from downtown McKinney businesses and are currently working with them individually to make sure they qualify and get that parklet utilized in the best way possible,” Flom said on Tuesday.
Parklet use comes with various requirements, including that businesses must have written approval from the businesses directly adjacent to them.
“That’s because parking is at a premium for certain businesses downtown, and we want to make sure everybody’s happy about this change,” Flom said. “This is a 24-hour utilization of a parking space.”
A previous city survey sent to downtown businesses to gauge interest in parklet use had yielded both support and opposition. Some respondents said while the parklet model wouldn’t work for their business, they thought it was a good idea to help struggling restaurants. Multiple respondents cited concerns of taking away from an already-limited parking supply while others said nearby garages could alleviate parking concerns.
Mayor George Fuller said that when restaurants ask other businesses for approval to use the parklet program, he hopes those businesses will give the idea as much consideration as possible.
“I feel strongly that when these are implemented and people see people dining and that kind of interaction outside, it usually will generate traffic,” he said. “It’s a synergistic thing, and they will probably find that business actually is enhanced by having people eating out front and the community really getting engaged in that way.”
