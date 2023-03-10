During its March 7 regular meeting, the McKinney City Council approved a rezoning request that will allow for an affordable housing development at the northeast corner of Carlisle Street and Virginia Parkway.
Jennifer Arnold, planning director with the city, said the five-acre piece of land was last rezoned in February 2022 to allow for multifamily uses. Significant changes in the new zoning request included increased permitted density (from 24 units per acre to 34 units per acre) and increased building height (from three stories to four).
“We do have concerns with the proposed density on the site, predominantly because of the recently adopted Unified Development Code, which does establish a traditional multifamily zoning district with a maximum density of 30 units to the acre,” Arnold said.
Bob Roeder, representing the applicant, said the applicant was working with the McKinney Housing Finance Corporation to create a project that would be offered in its entirety for 60% AMI (Area Median Income).
“This is a zoning case and a project that I think is very small in scope, but has a much oversized impact on our community,” Roeder said.
He added that the project is seeking 172 allowed units total, which makes 20 more than what is allowed by right based on the current code. He added that the request for a higher elevation would allow for the property to continue to have open space and a setback from neighbors.
“If we had a third more acres of property, we would be at 30 units per acre,” Roeder said. “So in a large typical multifamily project where you have 12 acres or 15 acres and you have 300 or 350 units, a change from 30 to 34 might be material in terms of the actual number. But in this case because it’s such a small tract, I think the 20 units is relatively minor, and those 20 units would be reflected in the higher elevation of the building.”
He said the project will work in conjunction with the McKinney Housing Finance Corporation, which would own the property and the land while the applicant would operate the property subject to controls from the corporation, state and federal levels.
“I think it’s important that we can put, in one project, 172 units that would qualify for the exact housing needs that we have in our community in once place,” Roeder said.
Council members spoke in favor of the project, including District Three Council Member Geré Feltus. The property is located in District Three.
Feltus said the project density was initially a concern for her.
“But for what we’re getting out of the project, it is very difficult to not support this,” Feltus said. “I do appreciate the fact, too, that it is an area that is very close to the 75 corridor. We have a big commercial development coming there. This project would help to support that development and also provide a labor force to run that development.”
The council approved the zoning in a unanimous vote.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
