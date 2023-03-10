McKinney water tower file.jpg
Audrey Henvey / Star Local Media

During its March 7 regular meeting, the McKinney City Council approved a rezoning request that will allow for an affordable housing development at the northeast corner of Carlisle Street and Virginia Parkway.

Jennifer Arnold, planning director with the city, said the five-acre piece of land was last rezoned in February 2022 to allow for multifamily uses. Significant changes in the new zoning request included increased permitted density (from 24 units per acre to 34 units per acre) and increased building height (from three stories to four).

