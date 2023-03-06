Linda Herbert remembers being struck by the small-town feel of McKinney. Today, she's an artist with a studio in downtown McKinney.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I am a wife, a mother, grandmother and an artist. I grew up in the panhandle out near the cotton fields of West Texas. My dad had a cotton gin of 32 years. Growing up in the country, I saw many sunsets that started my love for them!
What brought you to the McKinney area?
My husband and I loved the quaintness of the small-town feel. I immediately found many artistic avenues. I knew the first time we walked around that I would one day live there!
How did you become an artist?
I took art in middle school and high school. I went to college at West Texas State University and received my BFA in 1984.
What is your earliest art-related memory?
My mother was an artist. She took me weekly to art classes at the age of 12. This is when my love for painting began.
Do you have a favorite piece that you have done?
My favorite piece that I have done is of my granddaughter. I titled it "Ella Bella." She was only a baby at the time. I haven’t done people in many years. I entered it into an art show and got a blue ribbon!!
What medium do you prefer to work with?
Acrylic.
What artists inspire you?
Monet, Gustav Klimt, and Marybeth Jagger of McKinney and Darby LaGrave of Farmersville are my two favorite artists of this day and time.
What do you like to do in your free time?
Paint, paint with my friend every Wednesday, go to art shows, paint with plein air of McKinney, garden, travel, see my grandkids, go to the arboretum, shop, go antiquing, ride bikes and try new places to go eat.
Where in McKinney is your favorite place to spend time, and why?
LAST Art Gallery because I like to meet people and talk about the artists and their work. I also like to be there and paint and talk to people about my art.
If you had to pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
"I’m so blessed" by Cain. It’s a Christian song that inspires me — I know that I’m blessed even on “the good days or bad days,“ as the song says. I have peace that comes from God!
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
Night owl.
What do you want your legacy to be?
My hope is that people truly feel and experience love, peace and joy through my work and also experience serenity when they see my paintings.
