Mainly sunny. Record high temperatures expected. High 108F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph..
Clear. Low 81F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: July 19, 2022 @ 12:13 am
The City of McKinney is requesting residents conserve water when possible due to excessive heat and drought conditions. You can reduce water usage by following indoor and outdoor water-saving tips.
This voluntary request is related to conservation and not due to water quality. Our water is safe to drink and use.
While our water supplies are currently sufficient, additional conservation measures may be put in place should drought conditions continue. Find your summer watering days.
In the midst of the excessive heat warning, McKinney has also shared information about a cooling station available in the city:
The McKinney Salvation Army, 600 Wilson Creek Parkway, has opened a cooling station as the region experiences extreme heat this week.
Cooling station operating hours:
July 18-20: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
July 21-22: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
The McKinney Fire Department will provide water and snacks. The cooling station is operated by the Salvation Army in partnership with Red Cross and the City of McKinney.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
