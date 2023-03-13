Hasan Naeem likens his songwriting style to a bag of potatoes.
"Sometimes I make fries and other times I make a dauphinois dish, but the base ingredient is always the same," he says.
The result? The sunny sounds of "On The Line," the ambient vibe of "I Don't Know Why" and the conversational saunter of "Death Glove." Naeem, who performs under the artist name "Ghost Cloak," is a McKinney based musician bringing his own sound to the North Texas music scene.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I born and raised in and around Manchester, England and fell in love with music at an early age. The city was and is still known for a long line of great bands along with the greatest football club in the world, Manchester United. It must be the dreary weather that inspires people to escape reality, which is why music and football are so intertwined.
What brought you to McKinney?
I moved to McKinney back in 2016 with my wife and our kids. She grew up in the North Texas area, so it was kind of inevitable we’d end up here at some point and it just so happened that McKinney was where my in-laws lived at the time, so it made sense. Also, it was August and they have a pool.
What made you want to be a musical artist?
At first I just wanted to learn how to play guitar so I could play along to my favorite bands/songwriters and impress my peers at school. Somewhere along the line I quickly figured out that since I knew all these chords, I could have a crack at writing my own songs. I think I was (and still am) quite an emotional person, so it was somewhat inevitable that I was going to end up writing songs as an outlet for all the stuff bouncing around in my head.
What is your earliest music-related memory?
I think it was when I got a hybrid guitar toy thing for my birthday when I was 7 or 8. It had real strings but was also buttons to make sounds.
I used to stand in front of the mirror and pretend I was whoever was playing on the radio. I still do that now from time to time actually.
How would you describe your sound?
I always find this question so hard to answer. I don’t think I have a particular “sound” in the sense of folk or punk or country, etc. My songs are rooted in melody, and I like to play with words a lot. I think if you compare my "Death Glove" EP to "On the Line," they’re quite different stylistically, but they have all the same of my approach to songwriting. Let’s just say that my ideas are a bag of potatoes. Sometimes I make fries and other times I make a dauphinois dish, but the base ingredient is always the same.
What are your thoughts on the north Texas music scene?
There are so many wonderful bands out here making good music, so I’m just going to tag some Instagram accounts below because sharing is caring. Also, having a radio station like KXT is imperative to the scene. When I moved here, I asked someone for a station that wasn’t just commercials for personal injury lawyers and was told that KXT would not let me down (and they didn’t). Besides them showcasing local artists on their Thursday night Local Show segment, they also play some of these bands in regular rotation. You can be listening to David Bowie one minute and Ghost Cloak the next. Love you, KXT!
- Yeah Huh (@yeahhuhhhhhh)
- Matthew McNeal (@matthewmcnealtx)
- Harry Zimm (@harryzimmsongs)
- Sleepy Atlantis (@sleepyatanlismusic)
- Cameron Smith (@cameronsmithsongs)
- Jake Paleschic (@jpaleschic)
- Rose Hips (@rosehipsband)
Tell us about your latest release, 'On the Line.'
I wrote the bulk of that song in an afternoon. It was one of those magical moments when a melody just appears and falls in your lap. Lyrically, it addresses the common symptoms of mental health issues that many people suffer from. Lack of appetite, lack of sleep, intrusive thoughts etc. I don’t normally explain the meanings behind songs because it’s fun to let the listener decipher the code, but this one was important to me to throw out there and talk about. Just imagine the masked character from the Scream movies calls you up to say he’s your friend but only on his terms. I also really like the juxtaposition of the upbeat music vs the topic.
What drives you to create music?
As I mentioned earlier, there’s something magical about finding a melody or playing with words like they’re a jigsaw. It’s exciting to witness a song come to life from the first chord/opening line all the way through to the end when it’s mastered and ready to be thrown out into the world. I’d be lying if I said I didn’t care if anybody heard my music, but I certainly wouldn’t stop it if I got banned from all streaming services for my previous potato analogy.
Who are your musical influences?
How much space do you have for this feature? I could fill couple of pages, but here are some of the main ones:
- The Beatles
- Townes Van Zandt
- Big Star
- Teenage Fanclub
- Leonard Cohen
- Television
- The Replacements
- Oasis
- Wilco
- The Walkmen
- Ryan Taylor (Oil Boom, Yeah Huh)
What is a normal day like for you?
I wake up at the crack of dawn, bang out 100 burpees , 47 jumping jacks, shower, look in the mirror and tell myself I’m worth it, put on my sequin suit and then head into my writing room. And by writing room I mean the kitchen where I prepare breakfast for the kids before getting them sorted for school. I also have a regular job but that’s boring to talk about. I do most of my songwriting in the evening and record demos on the weekend.
What advice do you have for other artists in the North Texas area?
Get out there, go to shows, meet people, play shows, wear sunscreen and most importantly, be kind to one another. We’re all in it together at the end of the day.
What is next for Ghost Cloak?
I have a five-track live acoustic EP being released on March 10 via Matte Black Sound Company which is a label run by two of the loveliest fellas you’ll ever meet, Matthew McNeal and Andre Black. I signed with them after recording On the Line at their studio in Fort Worth. They know and love music in the purest way, and I can’t thank them enough for their encouragement and support.
The EP was recorded live by my friend Caleb Connaway who up until recently ran Church St. studios right here in McKinney. There will also be live videos being released for each song filmed by the mega talented Michael Forti.
