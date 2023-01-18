airport 1.png (copy)

Renderings show the potential for a commercial terminal at McKinney National Airport 

 Provided by McKinney Chamber of Commerce / Courtesy of Garver

A potential $200 million bond item regarding the McKinney National Airport could be coming to voters in May.

In September, McKinney City Council members appointed a roughly 40-person committee to look at future capital projects that could be presented as part of a bond election in May 2023. At the time, the city of McKinney said the focus of the program was expected to be on the McKinney National Airport. The committee included regional and local representatives.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments