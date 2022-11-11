The McKinney Boyd Bronco Band made history both on a school and district level this year by advancing to the state competition in the 6A class. The milestone marked the first state advancement for Boyd Band and the first time an MISD band had gone to state in the 6A division.
As a result, on Monday, Nov. 7, the band took to the field at the Alamodome in San Antonio at roughly 8:45 p.m. for a final showing.
“We are so proud of Boyd,” said Jared Critchfield, fine arts director with MISD. “Their performance at state was exquisite. They nailed every detail and had the best performance yet, which was really a summary of the whole year. They’ve worked so hard, they paid attention to every detail, they’ve done it with class and with grace and with integrity, and we couldn’t be more proud of them.”
The band ended up landing in 27th place out of 42 bands in the preliminary round.
“And that kind of puts us in the top 10% of all of the 6A bands in the state, and they had a really good run,” Boyd Bronco Band Director Travis Treadwell said.
The accomplishment this year has implications for both McKinney Boyd and McKinney ISD.
“It means that Mckinney Boyd and, in turn, Mckinney ISD now have a space on the big stage,” Critchfield said, “that people recognize our programs, they’ll recognize our names, and this really sets us up for some momentum to continue in the future.”
The road to state was a roughly year-long one with preparations for the Boyd Bronco Band show beginning months beforehand, as as eyes turn to the next marching season, that trend will hold. Treadwell plans are to start discussions for the 2023 season next month.
For now, the band is looking ahead to a bit of rest and focusing on other music and programs, including spring and winter concerts.
However, as the band looks ahead to the rest of the school year, Treadwell said there are still ways to support fine arts in McKinney.
“Just because we’re not going to state anymore doesn’t mean that things in our community--not only Boyd but in MISD--are not happening,” Treadwell said. “So we encourage just as many people as possible to come out to see concerts, not only for the band, but orchestra, choir, theatre, dance, any of the arts in McKinney, just keep supporting everything that we’re doing, because good things are happening in McKinney.”
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
