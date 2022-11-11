Boyd 1.jpg

The McKinney Boyd Bronco Band performs at a recent MISD band showcase. 

 Audrey Henvey / Star Local Media

The McKinney Boyd Bronco Band made history both on a school and district level this year by advancing to the state competition in the 6A class. The milestone marked the first state advancement for Boyd Band and the first time an MISD band had gone to state in the 6A division.

As a result, on Monday, Nov. 7, the band took to the field at the Alamodome in San Antonio at roughly 8:45 p.m. for a final showing.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments