McKinney Boyd Bronco Band makes history by heading to state marching competition

The idea started with a woman singing from a lighthouse.
Specifically, a woman named Helen Reddy singing a song called “Candle on the Water” in a movie called “Pete’s Dragon.”
The bittersweet melody, carrying a message of longing and hope, was enough to inspire something more for one McKinney ISD marching band.
“It’s a happy and sad song all at the same time, and we really thought that that would be a great place to start for the iconography of the show, as well as the musical and the emotional side of the show,” said Travis Treadwell, director of bands with McKinney Boyd High School.
The piece was the launching point for a show that has led the McKinney Boyd Bronco Band into a season of making history. On Saturday, Oct. 29 the band qualified for the state UIL marching contest for the first time in school history. The win also marked the first time a McKinney ISD band will go to state for the 6A conference.
The milestone moment comes after the band made it through the regional competition and went on to the area contest on Oct. 29 to perform with such 6A “big hitters” from the Lewisville, Prosper and Wylie areas, MISD Fine Arts Director Jared Critchfield said.
Critchfield was among those in attendance at the Area competition.
“The environment was one of just seeing a lot of great bands all day, and knowing that McKinney Boyd was a band who had potential to do really well, but knowing the competition was stiff. So it was electric, it was exciting,” Critchfield said. “Each band came out, and you could tell most bands were just on point, and McKinney Boyd came out in their preliminary show and they were just ready to roll, on point and focused and had an awesome preliminary performance that then qualified them for the finals.”
After placing sixth in the final round, Boyd sealed the deal on a moment that will stand out in McKinney history.
The show itself, named “Beacon of Hope,” is a visual and musical manifestation that reflects a story of adventure, troubled waters and the eventual emergence of hope. Props include orbs of light and a lighthouse. The band members’ uniforms themselves play into the theme, featuring blue hues with bright accents to emulate the ocean. Color guard costumes act as symbols of sun beams.
The show begins at sunset with a piece that captures the excitement of adventure ahead, Treadwell said. What follows is a change in the mood as the sea “turns on you,” he said, reflecting how things become unpredictable in life.
“We turn the light of the sunset into the dark sea overtaking you at night, being washed around and thrown away in a storm,” Treadwell said, “and it’s the most intense moment.”
The show then moves into an iteration of “Candle on the Water,” the song from “Pete’s Dragon,” reflecting that the storm has ended, darkness remains and the search for hope is on.
The theme then continues to develop with more hopeful tones, Treadwell said. One single musician begins playing as “waves” begin to calm and sounds of hope begin to rise. The show ends on a sunrise.
Treadwell said the hope is that the show could be anything to any person.
“We just wanted to have that emotional connection that everyone, as a human experience, we know what it’s like to go through something that’s hard and that you work through it, you make it to the next day,” he said.
Boyd’s journey to state in the 6A division is an enormous honor, Critchfield said.
“This has been something that McKinney Boyd has been close to year after year after year, so finally to break through was a moment of just joy for the students, joy for the directors, joy for these parents who have poured their lives into band, and just a really neat experience that really shows the hard work that everyone has put into it is paying off,” Critchfield said.
For Treadwell, the moment comes after hours of working with the students who make up the band through rehearsals, football games and competitions.
“To see that come to fruition was the best part of why I became a teacher,” Treadwell said. “It wasn’t about me, it’s about them, and I want this to be just something that they never forget for the rest of their life.”
While expectations are tinged with excitement about what may be ahead, Treadwell said none of that pressure is being put on the kids.
“We’re just going to go our best and do what got us to state,” he said. “But we’re excited about the potential of what they could accomplish in just, in the first year they made state and what that might mean at the end result, and what that does for their confidence and the culture of not only our program but their individual selves as well.”
Both Critchfield and Treadwell added that the parents are a large part of the band’s production, too.
“They’re so helpful,” Critchfield said. “They don’t ever seem to act tired. They’re always just energetic, and they love band, and when I ask them … I ask them things like, ‘Man, you’re putting in long hours, why are you doing this?’ Their answer’s consistent: ‘’We just love what band does for our kids. We just wanted it for the kids because it gives them such a positive experience.’ And so for me, that’s been one of the things that has struck me, is that these parents absolutely love what they do because they love what band does for their kids.”
Treadwell said he knows a lot of the parents through volunteer hours.
“I literally had volunteers that, we’re feeding the kids, and they were literally sewing uniforms together on the sideline,” he said. “I had backup plan after backup plan when we had something fall through with food. Things that I don’t even know about because someone else takes care of them because they care about these kids and what that is. It’s a complete community that makes this happen.”
As the marching season nears its end, McKinney Boyd will perform “Beacon of Hope” just a few more times. Then, a couple of weeks after coming home from state, the process will begin again, and conversations surrounding next year’s performance will start up. The road to marching season is a year-long one.
But for now, Boyd and the rest of the McKinney community can take a moment to revel in the fact that it has made history.
See more photos below of Boyd's performance at a recent MISD band showcase:
