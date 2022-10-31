On Monday, the University Interscholastic League's state executive committee ruled that the Duncanville boys basketball team will forfeit last season's Class 6A state title for using an ineligible player — a verdict that now designates McKinney as 6A state champions for the 2021-22 season.
According to the UIL, the 6A state final between the Lions and Panthers will be listed as a 2-0 victory for McKinney and that all tournament records from that contest will be expunged.
Duncanville will forfeit all games in which alum and current Arkansas freshman Anthony Black played. Panthers head coach David Peavy also received a one-year suspension and three years probation.
Black, a five-star prospect and McDonald's All-American, transferred from Coppell to Duncanville last year but was ruled ineligible. However, Black still managed to suit up for Duncanville during parts of the 2021-22 season after his family filed a temporary restraining order against the UIL, which allowed Black to play.
That included all throughout Duncanville's postseason, which culminated in a 69-49 victory over McKinney in the 6A state title game in San Antonio. Black was named MVP of the final, tallying 19 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals.
On Sept. 30, the Texas Supreme Court vacated the order.
The verdict elevates McKinney to the first state championship in program history, which came amid the team's first appearance at the state tournament in 94 years. The Lions punched their ticket to the 6A final after surviving a wild double-overtime contest with Austin Westlake, 68-66.
In addition to Monday's rulings from the UIL pertaining to Duncanville boys basketball, the high school's girls basketball program was dealt a one-year postseason ban, plus a one-year suspension and three years probation for head coach LeJeanna Howard, for an alleged recruiting violation.
McKinney, which graduated three starters from last season and had two others transfer (JaKobe Walter to Link Academy and Jacovey Campbell to iSchool of Lewisville), opens its 2022-23 season on Nov. 7 with a 5 p.m. road game at Flower Mound.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.