Former McKinney standout JaKobe Walter, left, is defended by Duncanville alum Anthony Black during last season's Class 6A state championship game.

 Photo courtesy of BuzzPhotos.com

On Monday, the University Interscholastic League's state executive committee ruled that the Duncanville boys basketball team will forfeit last season's Class 6A state title for using an ineligible player — a verdict that now designates McKinney as 6A state champions for the 2021-22 season.

According to the UIL, the 6A state final between the Lions and Panthers will be listed as a 2-0 victory for McKinney and that all tournament records from that contest will be expunged.

