The City of McKinney has broken ground on a new $11 million indoor tennis complex at Gabe Nesbitt Community Park, which will be constructed next to the existing outdoor tennis facility, The Courts of McKinney. The 55,000-square-foot facility will have six indoor courts, bringing the total number of courts within the complex to 29. The building will include training rooms, administrative offices, locker rooms, and a second-level viewing mezzanine, creating one of the premier public tennis facilities in the country. The project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
"Our mission is to continually enhance our parks system with new features and activities that will excite our residents and bring people to McKinney for a day, a long weekend, or even a lifetime," said Michael Kowski, Director of Parks and Recreation. "This new indoor facility will deliver such an attraction and meet the growing demands we're seeing from both visitors and new residents to the area. Most importantly, it will provide to our passionate local players an exceptional daily experience within a first-class complex."
The Courts of McKinney opened in 2012 with 11 outdoor courts and a clubhouse and was subsequently awarded the United States Tennis Association Facility of the Year Award. Over the years, the city expanded the facility to 23 total outdoor courts and incorporated pickleball into the programming.
The city has contracted with Impact Activities to oversee the day-to-day operations of the complex since its opening.
"We have seen so much support from the tennis community and the city since day one and what an incredible way to mark the Courts' tenth anniversary with the addition of this beautiful six-court indoor facility," said Matt Hanlin, President of Impact Activities. "This will bring to our ever-growing community all year-round programs, tournaments, and special events in a truly remarkable setting."
Last year, The Courts of McKinney hosted the USA Mid-South Regional Pickleball Tournament that brought 1,000 players from across the country to McKinney for four days. Other major events recently held at the complex include high school, college, amateur, and semi-professional tournaments and an International Tennis Federation tournament featuring players from around the world.
With the completion of the new indoor facility, the city can pursue more large-scale tournaments for all ages and skill levels and provide guaranteed play even in inclement weather.
For more information about the indoor tennis facility at Gabe Nesbitt Community Park, visit www.mckinneytexas.org/parksdevelopment.
