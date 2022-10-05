Kayaking Towne Lake Park
Courtesy of city of McKinney

McKinney wanted to find a way to get people back on the water at Towne Lake Park.

The park is one of the oldest in the McKinney system, said Michael Kowski, Parks and Recreation director with the city.

Kayaking Towne Lake Park
Kayaking Towne Lake Park

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments