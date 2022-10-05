McKinney wanted to find a way to get people back on the water at Towne Lake Park.
The park is one of the oldest in the McKinney system, said Michael Kowski, Parks and Recreation director with the city.
“It really signified what McKinney was for a generation, like Towne Lake was synonymous with McKinney. It was the focal point.”
Previously, the park included swan-shaped boats in the park’s water feature, allowing visitors to pedal around the lake. Eventually, Kowski said, the pedal boats reached the end of their life, the vendor did not want to continue operating them and the boats were pulled out of the water.
“And since then we’ve tried to find ways to get people back in the water,” Kowski said.
Roughly two weeks ago, those efforts came to fruition as McKinney installed a dock and kayak launch at Towne Lake Park. Using the structure, park visitors can bring kayaks or stand-up paddle boards to explore the water.
“As we look at the patchwork that is McKinney, we have people from all over the country coming here, and they’re bringing their own ideas and recreation,” Kowski said. “And one thing they’re bringing with them is more adventure sports, and kayaking is certainly one we’re hearing more about.”
In addition, he said, kayaking offers a low-cost way to get into the water. Kowski said the city could eventually host classes and training for the activity as well.
The structure includes guide rails, launch rollers and a floating platform that adjusts to different water levels. It also includes features that provide accessibility for people with disabilities.
“The launch that we installed is set up to allow people with mobility challenges to get into the water more easily, and actually everybody more easily,” Kowski said. “You actually enter the water on the dry portion of the dock itself. So the kayak doesn’t have to be actually in the water to get into it. And then you can use your arm strength to pull yourself into the water.”
The structure includes a transition seat that allows users to transition from a wheelchair to a bench and into a kayak.
“We looked at the kayak launches out there, we were trying to find a way to make it just as easy as possible for people of all abilities, including those with true mobility challenges,” Kowski said.
Kowski said kayakers have already taken to the water since the installation. As of now, users should bring their own kayaks, but Kowski said the city is in the process of developing a program that could provide equipment in the future.
The new addition is just one piece of a larger puzzle as the city is looking ahead at renovating Towne Lake Park in the future. Kowski said the city will be sharing renderings and images of a potential future Towne Lake Park in the next couple of months.
“We’re hoping to really rethink it,” he said, “and Towne Lake needs wider walking trails and more pavilion spaces, a better concert area, and we’re hoping to deliver all that.”
As the city and its parks continue to evolve, Kowski said the department is always listening to what the community is looking for. That includes having a social media presence and conducting surveys for parks as development comes. That usually yields new ideas that are taken into account, Kowski said.
“And we try to pepper the big things we’re doing with the small things that people are asking for,” he said. “And before you know it, we have a completely different set of opportunities in our parks system. It happens — it feels like overnight — but it’s years of thinking and planning, and this is one example of that.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.