Words like “record” and “first” would be common during a discussion about McKinney’s development progress over the past year, the city's executive development services director said.
“You’re going to hear that a lot this afternoon,” Development Services Executive Director Michael Quint said during a presentation to the McKinney City Council on Tuesday, March 21.
In 2022, the city of McKinney recorded $1.34 billion in new construction valuation, a record for the city. In addition, the city recorded $685 million in new non-residential construction valuation, another record (the previous high was $372.6 million in 2020). The 2022 total marked the first time that new non-residential construction valuations have doubled new single family construction valuations in the city.
“Those of you that have been around the city of McKinney for a while will know that prior councils have said, ‘Hey, we’ve got to preserve and expand that non-residential tax base.’ Those efforts are now coming to fruition,” Quint said.
Quint noted that about $216 million of that new valuation came from one single expansion project by Raytheon.
Quint highlighted notable non-residential projects in the city, including McKinney’s forthcoming 200,000-square-foot city hall, the over 475,000-square-foot Raytheon expansion, continued activity at the over 1 million-square-foot 380 Crossing development and development at Hub 121 and District 121.
Meanwhile, new single family residential permit numbers for the city saw a dip in 2022.
“I think you’ve seen it nationwide, the economy, the uncertainty in the economy is starting to play out in the residential market,” Quint said. “You’re also seeing increased housing prices, making it a bit more difficult for folks to get into. You’re also seeing some shifts in how people want to live.”
In 2022, he said, the city recorded 1,005 new single-family residential permits, the fewest that the city has issued since 2010. The city recorded 1,337 new single family residential permits in 2021 and 1,186 in 2020.
“Now, there’s always a double side to this,” Quint added. “This is just permits issued. I will tell you there are a number of single family neighborhoods that are under construction right now that are going to see that shift in 2023.”
The city also issued 10 permits for multifamily residential development in 2022. While the permit number is not a city high, the approvals equated to over 2,200 new multifamily dwelling units permitted and $339 million in new multifamily construction valuation in one year — both numbers are records for the city, Quint said.
“Again, I think it speaks to some of the shifts in housing that you’re seeing,” he said.
Noteworthy residential projects include the roughly 1,000-acre Painted Tree development, a master planned community that is slated to include 230 acres of McKinney parkland as well as over 3,000 single family, townhome and multifamily residential units. Quint also highlighted the Highland Lakes project, a roughly 200-acre master planned development comprising over 1,500 single family residential units.
During his presentation to the city council, Quint said ETJ, or extra-territorial jurisdiction, represented the “single biggest challenge” for the city’s development services when it comes to planning for future growth.
“In 2017, the Texas Legislature started modifying a lot of state laws pertaining to our ability to involuntarily annex property, to bring those properties into our city limits, to grow our tax base, to implement land use regulations, going out from where we currently are exercising those authorities,” Quint said.
That continued in 2019, he added.
“What that has meant for the city of McKinney is a lot more development in the ETJ,” Quint said. "I will tell you, it was almost night and day. From 2017 forward, we saw a lot of developers just not even willing to partner with us, not even willing to talk to us.”
He later said much of that development consists of multifamily residential projects.
Quint said the city is doing things to entice people to come into the city limits, including by looking at how to make the city’s development regulations more efficient and easier to work through. The city adopted a new Unified Development Code in November and is hearing positive feedback from the development community, Quint said.
In addition, the city is using development partnerships to encourage annexation. Quint used the example of the Painted Tree development.
“The northern half of their property was in the ETJ, and we partnered with them,” Quint said. “We said, ‘Hey, if you’re willing to annex your property, we’d be willing to put some skin in the game and help build Wilmeth for you,’” Quint said.
An agreement was made, and Wilmeth Road is now under construction, Quint said.
“They’ve already annexed. and they’re well underway on one of the largest single phases of single family residential development in the state,” Quint said.
He said the city also looks at leveraging its Capital Improvement Program (CIP) to put towards infrastructure improvements to entice developers.
“Again, a lot of positive things happening in the city of McKinney,” Quint said, “and the future is bright, and we are steadfast on the course we’re on.”
View the full presentation here: mckinney.legistar.com/View.ashx?M=F&ID=11747077&GUID=2954BDBC-638C-4A72-9582-B3EA9C635E96
Watch the discussion here: mckinneytx.new.swagit.com/videos/222526?place=holder&Mode2=Video
