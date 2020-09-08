McKinney burlglary sketch
McKinney Police are seeking help in identifying a burglary suspect who demanded money from a juvenile who was home alone.

On Friday, the McKinney Police Department released a sketch of the suspect in a burglary that took place at the Cliffs of Eldorado apartment complex, located at 1300 Eldorado Parkway. Police responded to the burglary at around 10 a.m. Aug. 18, according to a statement from the department.

According to witnesses, the statement said, the suspect is a black male in his 20s to early 30s. The suspect is about 6 feet tall, weighs about 190 pounds and has an athletic build and dark skin.

The department stated the man was described as wearing a dark fitted cap and T-shirt, either black or purple, with a logo on its front. He was also wearing black pants and multi-colored “Jordan” style shoes.

Carla Marion, public information officer with the McKinney Police Department, said there were no additional updates as of Tuesday.

The department asked those with information related to the case to contact Detective Taran Shoemake at 972-547-2825.

