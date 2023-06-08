mk business briefs.jpg

At Home, the Home and Holiday Superstore, is opening a new store in McKinney, bringing the store count to 263. The new store in the Dallas suburb features a wide selection of over up to 45,000 on-trend products that are continually updated and feature exciting seasonal offerings.

The new McKinney store is located at 1720 North Hardin Blvd. The store hosted a soft launch on May 25 and scheduled its grand opening for June 10.  

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

