At Home, the Home and Holiday Superstore, is opening a new store in McKinney, bringing the store count to 263. The new store in the Dallas suburb features a wide selection of over up to 45,000 on-trend products that are continually updated and feature exciting seasonal offerings.
The new McKinney store is located at 1720 North Hardin Blvd. The store hosted a soft launch on May 25 and scheduled its grand opening for June 10.
CX Data Labs named growth fund recipient
CX Data Labs, a leading provider of data and analytics solutions, has been named a recipient of the prestigious Innovation Growth Fund from the McKinney Economic Development Corporation. The award, which recognizes companies that are driving economic growth in McKinney, will help CX Data Labs accelerate its growth and innovation.
“We are thrilled to receive the Innovation Growth Fund and be recognized for our commitment to driving growth in McKinney,” said Ranjith Raghunath, CEO of CX Data Labs. “This award will enable us to enhance our focus on nurturing local talent, further contributing to the thriving McKinney community. We are proud to be part of this vibrant city and look forward to our continued growth and innovation.”
CX Data Labs was founded by seasoned technology and product leaders with track records at renowned companies such as Amazon, Samsung and GSK. The company’s mission is to revolutionize the way companies understand and leverage customer experience. CX Data Labs provides a comprehensive solution that bridges the gap between strategy and execution, helping businesses translate data into actionable insights.
“Many businesses struggle to decipher the customer experience puzzle by merely observing fragmented data points,” explained Raghunath. “Our vision at CX Data Labs is to piece together these scenes and identify meaningful patterns that drive impactful actions. By combining our expertise in data engineering, software development, and problem-solving, we provide a holistic approach that empowers companies to make data-driven decisions.”
With successful projects in the life sciences and financial services sectors, CX Data Labs has experienced remarkable growth, expanding its team to a dozen talented individuals across India and the US. The company remains committed to collaborating with local universities and colleges, actively recruiting and nurturing graduates to contribute to their ongoing success.
Clients have praised CX Data Labs for their systematic problem-solving approach and deep expertise in technology, data, and analytics. One satisfied client commented, “CX Data Labs has been instrumental in bridging the gap between strategy and execution when it comes to unpacking complex data models. Their solutions have greatly enhanced our ability to optimize customer experience.”
The Innovation Growth Fund award will propel CX Data Labs’ growth plans and support its continued innovation in the fiercely competitive field of customer experience. With these additional resources, the company will further develop its services and products, expand its customer base, and create new job opportunities within the McKinney community.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
