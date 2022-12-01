The McKinney Economic Development Corporation has moved to a new home.
The EDC is now located in an eight-story office building in the District 121 development at Alma and 121.
"This property was a joint effort among many companies and individuals, and we are thrilled to have played a part in making this happen with JLL and Kaizen Development Partners, LLC," the EDC stated on social media. "Thank you to Lauren Perry, Derrick Evers, and countless others who worked tirelessly to see this monumental vision come to pass. The first speculative office building here in McKinney in a long time!"
The building is also now home to the McKinney Chamber of Commerce and the McKinney Community Development Corporation.
Salad and Go comes to McKinney
Salad and Go, an emerging QSR industry disruptor committed to revolutionizing fast food, has announced several new locations coming before the end of the year to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, including to Allen, McKinney and Prosper.
The McKinney store opened at 4751 S. Custer Road on Saturday, Dec. 3.
The Allen store opened at 2021 W. McDermott Drive on Nov. 26
The second Prosper store is slated to open at 4650 W. University Drive in December.
“To us, continued growth of Salad and Go across Texas means more opportunities to provide fresh, nutritious food to new communities as we revolutionize the fast-food experience with meals that don’t cut corners or compromise on quality,” said Charlie Morrison, CEO of Salad and Go. “Our mission is ‘to make fresh, nutritious food affordable and convenient for ALL.’ We continue to stand by that in each new territory we enter and in every decision we make to positively impact our guests. We set an example by being the change the QSR industry needs.”
Restaurant Council meeting set
The McKinney Restaurant Council will meet from 2-3 p.m. on Dec. 5 for its monthly meeting.
This month's gathering will include a presentation from Richard Milam, health compliance officer for the city of McKinney.
The mission of the McKinney Restaurant Council is to unify the foodservice sector in McKinney to leverage resources and share operational and strategic best practices. This group is intended for food and drink establishments and caterers only. However, vendors focusing on the restaurant industry should email Kathy Blank (kblank@mckinneychamber.com) to see how to participate as a partner or preferred vendor.
