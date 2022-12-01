District 121 rendering

A rendering of the planned District 121 development. 

 Rendering provided

The McKinney Economic Development Corporation has moved to a new home. 

The EDC is now located in an eight-story office building in the District 121 development at Alma and 121. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments