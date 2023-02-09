Prosper hospital.jpg

Children's Health recently opened its specialty care center in Proper

 Courtesy photo

The McKinney Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a development update focused on affordability and demand. 

The update is scheduled for 7:30-10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 at the Collin College McKinney Campus Central Park Conference Room (2400 Community Ave.). The event will feature Janay Tieken, director of housing and community development with the city of McKinney, and Michael Quint, executive director of development services with the city of McKinney. 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

