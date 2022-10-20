McKinney has been identified as a city with one of the most resilient economies, according to a report from SmartAsset.
SmartAsset analyzed 286 of the country's largest cities as part of a study aiming to identify the cities with the most resilient economies. SmartAsset crunched the numbers for 14 different metrics across four categories: employment, housing, social assistance & healthcare, and economic stability, and Frisco came in second place behind Cary, North Carolina. McKinney landed in the 16th place.
The Horse’s Axe Announces franchise location in McKinney
Entertainment brand The Horse's Axe has announced its first franchise location in McKinney.
The brand has locations in Denton and Denison.
"We are very excited at how well our idea of a fun entertainment venue has been enjoyed by the thousands of people who have visited our locations,” said brand creator Mike Roberts in a press release. “To sign our first franchisee this quickly is a testament to the fantastic entertainment opportunity and unique business model we have available.”
Jason Pearson and Andrew Duncan are the first franchisees and plan to open their McKinney location in the first quarter of 2023. The two are in the midst of renovating and upgrading an existing building at 212 E. Louisiana St. in downtown McKinney.
Ribbon cutting scheduled
The McKinney Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a ribbon cutting for Village Green Assisted Living and Memory Care.
The ceremony is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Nov. 1 at 3149 Medical Center Drive.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.