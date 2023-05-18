Collin College repair system

Chris Fland (front), a Collision Technology student, receives training from Christopher Allen of PDR Express.

 Photo by Raven Hartkopf, Collin College discipline lead and professor of Collision Technology.

Collin College’s Technical Campus Collision Technology program recently received a Level 2 Glue Pull Repair System donated by the Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) and KECO Manufacturing. The donation included training from PDR Express, a dent repair service in Texas.

“I feel grateful to have organizations out there willing to advocate for our students,” said Raven Hartkopf, discipline lead and professor of Collision Technology. “When we see that kind of support from the industry, we know we’re doing something right. They want to help us out; they equally want the best for our students, and I think that means a lot for the institution.”

