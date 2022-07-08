ContraForce, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity management, announces its relocation to McKinney to accommodate rapid growth. Now headquartered in the Serendipity Labs building, located at McKinney Craig Ranch, ContraForce is appropriately positioned at the heart of McKinney’s historical and entrepreneurial community.
The company was awarded a three-year grant through McKinney’s Innovation Fund, designed to support the company’s market expansion, local job creation, and skills development. ContraForce, whose mission is democratize cybersecurity, demonstrated its positive impact on the McKinney community by bringing enterprise-level security to small-to-midsize businesses.
“Small to medium businesses are the backbone to our economy,” says Stan Golubchik, ContraForce Co-Founder and CEO. “With access to affordable, automated, and self-driven software, SMBs can focus on growing their business, not protecting it. McKinney is home to an incredible community of small businesses, and it’s our goal to help keep them secure.”
“Cybersecurity is such an important, yet often overlooked element for small business owners," said Peter Tokar III, president of the McKinney Economic Development Corporation. "What ContraForce brings to McKinney’s thriving technology ecosystem is an exciting and helpful service and we are thrilled they are here.”
ContraForce, founded in 2021, completed its seed funding round earlier this year and are on-target to reach Series A funding in early 2023. With a sophisticated understanding of small-to-medium businesses (SMBs) and the ever-changing cyber-landscape, the ContraForce team is actively supporting businesses across the country.
First United Bank names Director of Treasury Management Services
Ted Lane has been promoted to Director of Treasury Management Services with First United Bank. Lane, a Certified Treasury Professional (CTP), joined First United in 2021 with over 28 years of financial experience specializing in business development, commercial banking, and merchant services. He is passionate about helping clients succeed financially and has played a key role in the start-up of the bank’s Plano market. While his new role will impact all of First United Bank, he is based in McKinney.
“As the new Director of Treasury Management Services, I have the incredible opportunity to work with industry leaders and provide business owners with big bank solutions from a community bank,” said Lane.
Dedicated to community engagement, Lane has been involved in many professional and civic organizations, most recently including the Highrise MasterMind Group and Career Path Services.
“Ted’s passion and extensive knowledge of Treasury Management Services are ideal for continuing the build-out of our platform and team to best serve our customers,” said Wes Shelton, Regional Market President, of Lane.
First United’s purpose is to inspire and empower others to Spend Life Wisely, which includes a holistic approach to life that encompasses financial well-being, faith, health and wellness, and personal growth.
Ribbon cuttings scheduled
The Collin County Black Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a ribbon cutting and open house for its new location for 6-7:30 p.m. Aug. 11. The new location will be located at 6600 Chase Oaks Blvd, Suite 150, Office 1064 in Plano.
The McKinney Chamber of Commerce has also scheduled two ribbon cuttings for the upcoming week.
One has been scheduled for 11:30 a.m. July 12 for Texas Health Breeze Urgent Care at 140 S. Custer Road, Suite 100.
The other has been scheduled for 4:30 p.m. July 12 for Stride Fitness McKinney at 3935 S. Lake Forest Drive, Suite 105.
