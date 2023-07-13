The McKinney Economic Development Corporation welcomed CX Data Labs to McKinney on July 10.
CX Data is a recipient of the EDC’s Innovation Growth Fund. CX Data also provides analytic solutions to help businesses translate data into valuable insights.
Building Healthy Communities
Come hear about community health indicators and identified groups experiencing disproportionate health outcomes at a "Building Healthy Communities" event from 11:30-1 p.m. Tuesday, July 18 at Collin College in the conference room, located at 2400 Community Ave.
Attendees will learn about community health from the lens of chronic disease, behavioral health and health literacy and navigation. A panel of speakers will also give updates on innovative programs that are rolling out in the McKinney area to work on community health. In addition, there will be a conversation around the implications of these findings on our youth and community with local superintendents. Registration fees will be $70 for McKinney chamber members and $80 for nonmembers.
Artisan doors come to McKinney
Monte Cristo Ironworks has set up its North Texas branch in McKinney at 7502 Eldorado Pkwy Suite 200.
Monte Cristo Ironworks is family-owned-and-operated. The business has served Oklahoma for more than 10 years, offering custom doors.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
