MK Business.png

The McKinney Economic Development Corporation welcomed CX Data Labs to McKinney on July 10.

CX Data is a recipient of the EDC’s Innovation Growth Fund. CX Data also provides analytic solutions to help businesses translate data into valuable insights.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments