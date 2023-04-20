Cloudy early with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 79F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Updated: April 20, 2023 @ 10:58 am
Eggmania will be opening its first Texas location in McKinney this spring, the McKinney Economic Development Corporation confirmed Tuesday.
The restaurant chain specializes in Indian egg-based cuisines and sells sandwiches, curries, rolls, kebabs and more.
"We look forward to the Eggmania grand opening and cannot wait to try their delicious food for ourselves," the EDC stated.
The McKinney Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a ribbon cutting for Saffron Health PLLC.
The ceremony is slated for 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 25 at 181 Ridge Road, Suite 200.
The McKinney Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a ribbon cutting for Drees Custom Homes - The Pinnacle at Craig Ranch.
The ceremony is slated for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 at 7428 Collin McKinney Parkway.
The McKinney Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a ribbon cutting for 3MPWR Enrollment Solutions.
The ceremony is slated for 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 27 at 7300 State Highway 121, Suite 200A.
The McKinney Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a ribbon cutting for A Place at Home.
The ceremony is slated for 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27 at Mellow Mushroom McKinney - 218 E Louisiana St.
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
