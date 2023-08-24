business.jpg

Heather Ancheta, director of continuing care with Highland Springs.

Highland Springs, an Erickson Senior Living-managed community, has announced the promotion of Heather Ancheta to director of continuing care.

Ancheta has been with Highland Springs for 16 years, most recently serving as assisted living and memory care manager at Fountain View, the community’s continuing care neighborhood. Previously, she was the medical center practice manager who provided support to outpatient rehabilitation and home support services. She started her career as an operations associate, a role designed to provide new college graduates the opportunity to learn about various departments and community operations.


