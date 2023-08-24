Highland Springs, an Erickson Senior Living-managed community, has announced the promotion of Heather Ancheta to director of continuing care.
Ancheta has been with Highland Springs for 16 years, most recently serving as assisted living and memory care manager at Fountain View, the community’s continuing care neighborhood. Previously, she was the medical center practice manager who provided support to outpatient rehabilitation and home support services. She started her career as an operations associate, a role designed to provide new college graduates the opportunity to learn about various departments and community operations.
“Heather is a thoughtful and compassionate leader, and I am confident that she will lead Fountain View and our integrated health services team to the next level,” Executive Director Matt Neville stated. “Heather is passionate about our person-centered approach to care and seeks to help all of our residents continue to experience the vibrant Highland Springs lifestyle when they transition to Fountain View.”
A resident of McKinney, Ancheta holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in administration of long-term care and retirement housing from the University of North Texas. She has also served as the leader and organizer of Team Highland Springs in the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s event.
Cocktail Creamery celebrates ribbon cutting in McKinney
A ribbon cutting ceremony has been scheduled for Cocktail Creamery in McKinney.
The ceremony is slated for 4:30 p.m. Aug. 31 at 205 E Virginia St.
Cocktail Creamery offers over 95 flavors of artisanal alcohol infused ice creams.
Featured Local Savings
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.