Updated: January 4, 2023 @ 12:54 am
The McKinney Chamber of Commerce's annual business meeting/quarterly business luncheon is scheduled for Jan. 31.
The event will include an economic forecast for 2023 and a celebration of accomplishments in 2022.
The event is slated for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Collin College McKinney Campus.
More information is at mckinneychamber.com
The McKinney Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a ribbon cutting for Grace Vitale Wellness.
The ceremony is slated for 4:30 p.m. Jan. 19 at 1400 N. Coit Rd., Suite 1102.
McKinney business community members have until Jan. 6 to submit nominations for the McKinney Chamber of Commerce's annual community awards event.
Nominations will be accepted until Jan. 6, 2023 for the following awards:
The Chamber's awards ceremony is scheduled for Feb. 24.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
