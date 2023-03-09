The McKinney Chamber of Commerce's next quarterly luncheon will focus on an economic forecast for 2023. 

The luncheon, scheduled for 11:30 a.m. March 14, will feature Dr. Ray Perryman, CEO of The Perryman Group. 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

