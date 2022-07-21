McKinney Young Professionals, a branch of the McKinney Chamber of Commerce, will get a chance to hear from James Craig, president of Craig International, during the next installment of MYP’s Professional Development Series. Craig will be discussing upcoming plans for District 121, the $250 million mixed-use development located at the northeast corner of State Highway 121 and Alma Road coming to McKinney.
The event is scheduled for 4 p.m. Aug. 4 at 7550 TX-121 Suite 250. Registration information is available atmckinneychamber.com.
MEDC accredited
The McKinney Economic Development Corporation has received accreditation from the International Economic Development Council. The designation comes through the Accredited Economic Development Organization Program.
“With the AEDO recognition, our organization has become part of an elite network of EDOS who have gone through the accreditation process,” the MEDC stated on social media. “The AEDO status says to our community that we are a leading authority on economic-related issues.”
Glaze Ceramic Studio ribbon cutting
The McKinney Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a ribbon cutting for Glaze Ceramic Studio. The event is set for 11:30 July 28 at610 Elm St. Suite 1450. The business offersbeginner, intermediate, and advanced ceramic courses in hand building and throwing, kids classes, and specialty courses. Private studios and memberships are also available.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
