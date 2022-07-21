Craig James

Craig James, president of Craig International, is slated to give an update on District 121 at an upcoming McKinney Chamber of Commerce event. 

District 121 update

McKinney Young Professionals, a branch of the McKinney Chamber of Commerce, will get a chance to hear from James Craig, president of Craig International, during the next installment of MYP’s Professional Development Series. Craig will be discussing upcoming plans for District 121, the $250 million mixed-use development located at the northeast corner of State Highway 121 and Alma Road coming to McKinney. 

