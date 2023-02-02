McKinney water tower file.jpg
Audrey Henvey / Star Local Media

The McKinney Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a ribbon cutting for Young at Heart Home Fitness, LLC. 

The ceremony is slated for 4:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at the McKinney Chamber Office, 7300 State Highway 121, Suite 200A. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments