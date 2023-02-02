Cloudy with periods of light freezing rain expected. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%..
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: February 2, 2023 @ 2:21 pm
The McKinney Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a ribbon cutting for Young at Heart Home Fitness, LLC.
The ceremony is slated for 4:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at the McKinney Chamber Office, 7300 State Highway 121, Suite 200A.
The McKinney Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a ribbon cutting ceremony for The Range in McKinney.
The ceremony is slated for 11:30 a.m. Feb. 14 at 415 Industrial Blvd.
The McKinney Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a ribbon cutting ceremony for McCutchan Accounting Services, LLC.
The ceremony is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Feb. 14 at the McKinney Chamber Office, 7300 State Highway 121, Suite 200A.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates.
Receive our newspaper electronically with the e-Edition email.
Get the latest headlines on local sports!
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox from around Star Local Media when it happens.
Have the latest local pro sports news delivered every morning so you don't miss out on updates.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Congrats to the favorites & finalists in this year's Best of McKinney contest!
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Have the latest local news delivered every morning so you don't miss out on updates.
Daily Headlines from Celina Record
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.