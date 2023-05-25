HTeaO, America’s largest iced tea franchise, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location on May 26 at 1841 North Custer Road in McKinney.
The new location is owned and operated by the Porter Company and franchisees, Trae and Judd Porter, and TO Clark. After owning their own grocery store since 1945, the Porter Company began branching out into franchising. The family now owns a total of five HTeaO locations, with another currently in development.
HTeaO is committed to providing a high-quality product in a fun and clean environment, using fresh and 100 percent natural ingredients. Known for the brand’s 26 flavors of ultra-premium teas, ranging from mint to mango fresco, these caffeinated and decaffeinated tea varieties come in both sweet or unsweet options. Any and all flavors can also be combined to create something unique. The menu features hot and cold tea and coffee drinks such as, the Texas Chai Tea Latte, Iced Horchata coffee and other coffee favorites.
“When we first learned about HTeaO, we fell in love with the concept and the growing excitement around the brand,” said Trae Porter. “We have truly enjoyed owning our other locations in Plano, Andrews, Odessa and Big Spring, and bringing this delicious brand to McKinney was an easy decision.”
Jersey Mike's ribbon cutting
The McKinney Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a ribbon cutting for a Jersey Mike's at 6720 Alma Road and Route 121.
The ceremony is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. June 1.
Inicio Wellness ribbon cutting
The McKinney Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a ribbon cutting for Inicio Wellness.
The ceremony is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. June 1 at the McKinney Chamber of Commerce offices (7300 State Highway 121, Suite 200A), according to the chamber website.
