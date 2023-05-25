McKinney water tower file.jpg
Audrey Henvey / Star Local Media

HTeaO, America’s largest iced tea franchise, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location on May 26 at 1841 North Custer Road in McKinney.

The new location is owned and operated by the Porter Company and franchisees, Trae and Judd Porter, and TO Clark. After owning their own grocery store since 1945, the Porter Company began branching out into franchising. The family now owns a total of five HTeaO locations, with another currently in development.

